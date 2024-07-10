Here is the July 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Explaining the flip

Defensive back Shamari Earls has a big goal now that he's in the fold with the Georgia football program.

"Bringing back DBU," he said.

Earls said that head coach Kirby Smart sees him making a major difference on the field for the Bulldogs. That's a big reason why Earls decided to flip his commitment from South Carolina to Georgia.

"When he spoke to us, he was very upfront and honest," Earls said. "He’s not going to sugarcoat things. He really wants me as a player. He sees me being guys like Kelee Ringo and being a big change for the program. Our relationship’s actually really good. I talked to him yesterday and like two days before I committed too. We’ve been talking for weeks non-stop."

Replacing Bowers

Anthony Dasher wrote that it should not be expected for anyone on Georgia's roster to replace tight end Brock Bowers, now with the Las Vegas Raiders.

That stated, Dasher did go over the options Georgia has to work with at the position.

"Junior Oscar Delp doesn’t have Bowers’ speed, but still started 11 games and averaged 11.8 yards per catch on his 24 receptions. Bowers averaged 12.8 on his 56. Delp’s familiarity with the offense and the trust he’s earned from quarterback Carson Beck will ensure plenty more opportunities this fall.

"The addition of Stanford transfer Benjamin Yurosek should not be overlooked. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is fond of double tight end sets, and constantly substitutes at the position. This is where Yurosek comes in."

Dasher also noted that Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich should be options too.

