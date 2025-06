Ekene Ogboko sees Georgia in a different light than many other 2026 prospects.

His brother, Nnamdi, signed with the Bulldogs in the Class of 2024. Ogboko has visited Georgia many times and has consistently had the Bulldogs at the forefront of his recruitment.

Now a top Georgia target in his own right, Ogboko still has the Bulldogs near the top of his list following his official visit to Athens.