What to expect: Nnamdi Ogboko

Nnamdi Ogboko had few opportunities as a freshman on Georgia’s defensive line.
But that’s about to change.
With Nazir Stackhouse moving on to the NFL, the Bulldogs are looking for depth at nose, and Ogboko is expected to be one of the options.
Let’s take a look:
In his own words
A year in Georgia’s defensive system is expected to make a difference for Ogboko
“I feel like my feet have gotten way better. My footwork has gotten way better,” Ogboko told UGASports before the Sugar Bowl. “You've got to have quick hands, for sure, but you’ve also got to be able to anchor at the point. You've got to be able to shrug off blocks.”
That’s where Tray Scott comes in.
As Ogboko’s position coach, it’s up to Scott to teach him the position's finer points. So far, he’s liked what he’s seen.
“You've got a good feel for what it may come to, but every day you're still trying to find a way to make potential come to fruition with action,” Scott said. “But I'm excited about all these guys, though. They got a chance to see what these veterans do and how they come to work. They know hard work works."
Ogboko said it helps that the room is so close. He doesn't foresee the vibe changing even though some key players, such as Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Tyrian Ingram-Dawkins, and Mykel Williams, have moved on.
“We're all brothers in here,” Ogboko said. “We're going to continue to follow the standard of breaking the line here. We're not going to let that fall down. We're going to continue to keep doing what we're doing.”
Strength
Ogboko did not start playing football until his junior year in high school, so the fact he’s already being talked about as a key contributor is quite the story itself.
At 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds, Ogboko has the size and strength needed, but he’s also extremely athletic for a man his size.
While he certainly qualifies as a space-eater in the middle of the defensive line, he also can be disruptive at the point of attack.
Areas he can improve
Like most young defensive linemen, footwork and hand quickness are always some of the first areas to work on, and Ogboko has been no exception.
Strides were reportedly made in the spring, but there’s still work to do.
There’s growth to be hard regarding holding the point of attack, but that’s one of those areas that typically improves the more you practice and play.
Expectations
Ogboko played in three games last year as a true freshman, thus preserving his redshirt year.
Although the North Carolina resident is not expected to challenge for a starting role, he has placed himself in a position to potentially be a part of the two-deep.
Overall, the defensive line is one of the youngest positions on the team for the Bulldogs next year. But Ogboko has shown enough flashes to show he’ll have a chance to play an important role at a position where the depth is not quite where Kirby Smart would like.