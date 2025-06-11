What to expect: Nnamdi Ogboko

With Nazir Stackhouse moving on to the NFL, the Bulldogs are looking for depth at nose, and Ogboko is expected to be one of the options.

A year in Georgia’s defensive system is expected to make a difference for Ogboko

“I feel like my feet have gotten way better. My footwork has gotten way better,” Ogboko told UGASports before the Sugar Bowl. “You've got to have quick hands, for sure, but you’ve also got to be able to anchor at the point. You've got to be able to shrug off blocks.”

That’s where Tray Scott comes in.

As Ogboko’s position coach, it’s up to Scott to teach him the position's finer points. So far, he’s liked what he’s seen.

“You've got a good feel for what it may come to, but every day you're still trying to find a way to make potential come to fruition with action,” Scott said. “But I'm excited about all these guys, though. They got a chance to see what these veterans do and how they come to work. They know hard work works."

Ogboko said it helps that the room is so close. He doesn't foresee the vibe changing even though some key players, such as Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Tyrian Ingram-Dawkins, and Mykel Williams, have moved on.

“We're all brothers in here,” Ogboko said. “We're going to continue to follow the standard of breaking the line here. We're not going to let that fall down. We're going to continue to keep doing what we're doing.”