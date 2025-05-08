The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Another UGA-Oregon battle is brewing

Here is the May 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Georgia-Oregon, part two

Earlier this week, five-star quarterback Jared Curtis committed to Georgia over Oregon. Now, it appears another five-star prospect may soon choose between the two programs.

Jackson Cantwell, the top-ranked offensive tackle in the class of 2026, is in the final stretch of his recruitment, with the feeling being that this is a two-team race between the Bulldogs and Ducks. Cantwell is also considering Miami and Ohio State.

Rivals analyst Greg Smith shared his thoughts on how Georgia could end up with Cantwell.

"The Bulldogs have been one of the top teams in the mix for Cantwell’s entire recruitment. Cantwell is very comfortable with the tough-minded culture that coach Kirby Smart has built in Athens," Smith wrote. "But along with that culture comes a lot of winning and increased NFL Draft selections. The running joke now is that you get your NFL Combine invite when you sign with Georgia because the team has been prolific at sending players to the NFL under Smart.

"There is a little tidbit to keep in mind about Cantwell and Georgia. The family loves Athens. Cantwell’s mom spent time there while she was training for the Olympics so there are strong ties to that community."

UGA offers Snell

Georgia defensive backs coach Donte Williams extended an offer to safety JayQuan Snell, who is currently the top-ranked player at his position in the class of 2027. Snell is planning to visit Georgia on June 1.

Thus far, it looks like Texas and Texas A&M hold early leads to land him.

Staying in red and black