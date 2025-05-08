Evaluating the defensive line ahead of the summer

Georgia’s defensive front won’t be able to rely on the experience of Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse, and Mykel Williams like it did last season.

All three players – along with veteran Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins – are currently with their respective NFL teams.

While there’s plenty of talent at hand, much of it is either young or doesn’t have a lot of in-game experience.

Two that have their share – Jordan Hall and Christen Miller – go into summer workouts as the two leaders of the room, and both have the responsibility of bringing their younger teammates along.

There’s plenty of those.

Xzavier McLeod and Miami transfer Josh Horton have played their share of games, but after that, youth is the word, and how quickly those young players adapt will be key to the success of the position as a whole.

Two players who don’t have a lot of experience but have shown potential are redshirt freshmen Nnamdi Ogboko and Nasir Johnson. Both players – 340 pounds each – project as part of the rotation at nose guard. But like all youngsters, they must develop the necessary consistency to contend with what they’ll see in the SEC.

Redshirt freshman Jordan Thomas is already ready to take the next step, with true freshman JJ Hanne just beginning his journey as a hopeful contributor.

Another player to watch is five-star freshman Elijah Griffin (more on him later), although head coach Kirby Smart has done his best to slow play the expectations.

At defensive end, Georgia lists Gabe Harris as an outside linebacker, but Harris doubled at the position last year and could team with the likes of redshirt freshmen Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Justin Greene while true freshmen Isaiah Gibson learns the ropes.