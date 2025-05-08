Evaluating the defensive line ahead of the summer

Big Picture: Defensive line has potential, but is so very young
Georgia’s defensive front won’t be able to rely on the experience of Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse, and Mykel Williams like it did last season.
All three players – along with veteran Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins – are currently with their respective NFL teams.
While there’s plenty of talent at hand, much of it is either young or doesn’t have a lot of in-game experience.
Two that have their share – Jordan Hall and Christen Miller – go into summer workouts as the two leaders of the room, and both have the responsibility of bringing their younger teammates along.
There’s plenty of those.
Xzavier McLeod and Miami transfer Josh Horton have played their share of games, but after that, youth is the word, and how quickly those young players adapt will be key to the success of the position as a whole.
Two players who don’t have a lot of experience but have shown potential are redshirt freshmen Nnamdi Ogboko and Nasir Johnson. Both players – 340 pounds each – project as part of the rotation at nose guard. But like all youngsters, they must develop the necessary consistency to contend with what they’ll see in the SEC.
Redshirt freshman Jordan Thomas is already ready to take the next step, with true freshman JJ Hanne just beginning his journey as a hopeful contributor.
Another player to watch is five-star freshman Elijah Griffin (more on him later), although head coach Kirby Smart has done his best to slow play the expectations.
At defensive end, Georgia lists Gabe Harris as an outside linebacker, but Harris doubled at the position last year and could team with the likes of redshirt freshmen Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Justin Greene while true freshmen Isaiah Gibson learns the ropes.
Spring MVP: Jordan Hall makes it through the spring unscathed
Everyone knows Hall’s story. The former five-star was set for a breakout year as a sophomore before stress fractures in each leg cost him all by a handful of games.
This spring, Hall appeared to be back 100 percent.
Making sure he stays that way will be Job 1 during the summer months, as Georgia will be relying on his leadership and his experience to be a key cog on the defensive line.
He’ll have a chance to be one of the best at his position. He just needs to stay healthy.
Summer Surprise: Elijah Griffin hopes to live up to the hype
Griffin’s spring hype was nothing short of huge, as every week it seemed positive words were being said about the Savannah native.
In G-Day, he didn’t disappoint.
On one particular snap, Griffin made a play in the backfield on an end-around, displaying surprising quickness for a young man his size (6-4, 310 pounds ).
Although he’s acknowledged Griffin’s talent, Smart has been careful not to let the hype train get too far out of the station.
Nevertheless, if Griffin continues to progress, the Bulldogs have historically shown they’re not afraid to play young players.
Griffin figures to have plenty of chances to do just that.