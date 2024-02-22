Here is the Feb. 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Fending off competition for a star tight end

Georgia has produced a ton of talent at tight end over the years. Most recently, Brock Bowers has been the nation's best at the position or the past three years. Darnell Washington was also a tremendous player at the position.

Elyiss Williams has drawn comparisons to the latter.

Williams is 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds as a high school junior. He still has a senior season to get even bigger before becoming a mismatch nightmare for defenses in college.

Currently, Williams is committed to Georgia, but Florida State is doing everything it can to change his mind.

"The Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County four-star tight end – who could end up a Darnell Washington clone – has been committed to Georgia since April and the Bulldogs continue to make him a top priority in their 2025 class," Gorney wrote. "But Florida State has not backed down in trying to flip Williams and there has been significant interest from the four-star to get back to Tallahassee often."

Effort and consistency

At the jack linebacker position, Chaz Chambliss will seek to make his mark once again.

Last year, Chambliss received praise from none other than Bowers for being difficult to block. Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said he understood where Bowers was coming from.

“I think when you talk about somebody being hard to block, a lot of that is relative to strain,” Schumann said. “Chaz strains both in terms of his competitive nature and his physical willingness to battle with people. So that makes him a hard guy to block by nature.”

