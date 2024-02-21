Isaiah Gibson didn't hide his affinity for Georgia at the Atlanta Under Armour camp.

The 2025 Rivals250 EDGE showed up wearing Bulldog slides and a red Georgia jacket. As Gibson fielded questions about all the schools involved in his recruitment, Georgia never strayed far from anyone's mind.

After all, the Bulldogs are in as good of a position as anyone in Gibson's recruitment.

"I could honestly say Georgia is a top contender in where I'm going," Gibson said.