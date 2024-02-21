In early April, Mason Short made a big – and somewhat surprising – decision, especially for people back home in Evans, Ga., when the four-star offensive tackle picked Alabama over Georgia and others. The 6-foot-7, 295-pound standout remained happily committed to the Crimson Tide until coach Nick Saban unexpectedly retired in January. Short went back on the market less than a week later. Earlier this month, Short released his new top four of Clemson, Georgia, Kentucky and Ohio State. In today’s Making the Case, experts from around the Rivals network make an argument for a particular school and national recruiting director Adam Gorney issues his verdict as to where he sees Short ending up.

CLEMSON

"New year, new you has applied more than ever with college football coaching staffs, and the turnover not only turned Short away from Alabama but also gave Clemson a second chance. New line coach Matt Luke promptly got the Tigers' foot in the door, and the impression left on Short from his junior day visit in late January really resonated. To the point, we'd characterize Clemson as neck-and-neck with UGA and owning momentum. "Both sides will have their turns this spring, and Georgia holds sentimental pull. Furthermore, no one is discounting Ohio State's negotiating prowess. But this is one Clemson can win on culture and relationships." – Paul Strelow, TigerIllustrated.com

GEORGIA

Kirby Smart (AP Images)

"Short is very big on relationships, and his relationship with Kirby Smart and Stacy Searels dates back years. The Bulldogs never gave up on him in his recruitment, convincing Short to visit Athens multiple times even while committed to Alabama. Now that Short is back on the market, the Bulldogs have made him a top priority and he is feeling the love from Smart, Searels and the entire staff. "Georgia also has the bonus of being close to home, and Short has also built strong relationships with multiple players on the team including his comparison to Tate Ratledge. Clemson has come on very strong as of late, and Ohio State and Kentucky can't be discounted either with the relationships Short has built on those staffs. "But there's also plenty of reason for the Bulldogs to feel confident at this point." – Jed May, UGASports.com

KENTUCKY

"Eric Wolford has a good relationship with Short dating back to when he recruited him for a long time at Alabama. Kentucky had offered him as well. However, I'm not sure if it's just going to be enough with Georgia and some of the other schools having pursued him. "I think Short including UK is more about his relationship with Wolford, so in this portal era, that's a great relationship for UK to have." – Justin Rowland, CatsIllustrated.com

OHIO STATE

"Ohio State was one of the first schools to get involved with Short and the Buckeyes, led by Justin Frye, have recruited him hard for almost two years already. This winter, when Short reopened his recruitment, Ohio State was front and center in his high school on multiple occasions and the connection he has with Frye and Ryan Day has continued to grow. Short is working to get back to campus in Columbus this spring and has assured the Buckeyes coaching staff that he intends to use an official visit with Ohio State as well. "The early commitment to Alabama may signal a desire to stay close to home and play his football in the SEC but the Buckeyes are the one school above the Mason-Dixon Line that has regularly shown an ability to win a recruiting battle inside of Georgia." – Jeremy Birmingham, DottingTheEyes.com

THE VERDICT