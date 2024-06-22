This is the sixth of nine chapters in the history of the Dawgvent, with all its twists and turns. From a handful of football-loving computer geeks to an SEC media giant, this is the story of the worldwide leader in Georgia Bulldog reporting. Adapted from the book Sax Attack

Episode Six: Rivals and Alliances

In time, the Internet began to change football itself. Seasons no longer observed the tight bookends of Fall Camp and bowl season. The conversations kept going, twelve months a year, seven days a week. Some online fans met “IRL” (in real life) and became true friends. Others made arrangements to meet behind the Kwik-E Mart off Route 6, roll up their sleeves, and pound out their differences. Your greatest friends and your sworn enemies: they were all there on the fabulous Dawgvent. The Vent inevitably developed its own lingo (the sure sign of a cult). For instance, in the early days there were “Beans” and “Bashers.” Never was heard a discouraging word from the Beans, who were said to be as inoffensive as butterbeans. They loved the coach, whoever he was at the time, and would countenance no ill words about him. Perhaps the most quoted Bean line, by an eternally sunny poster known as Bassndawg, was that 1999 defensive coordinator Kevin Ramsey, he of the backwards cap and the Auburn humiliation, was “the greatest defensive mind in college football.” Venters had long memories; a statement like that could become your digital epitaph, even in the days before archaeological digs of old posts that haven't aged well. “Bashers,” on the other hand, never seemed to love the coach or much of anyone else. They preferred to be known, of course, as “Realists.” If you were steamin’ angry most of the time, and you were certain in the depths of your soul that next season would be just as much of an abomination as the present one—son, you were a realist. Football’s a bitch and then you die. Astute poster Jedi Master devised a helpful diagnostic scale measuring Venters, ranging from 1 (full-on raging, teeth-gnashing Basher), to 10 (hopeless, homerific Bean). Jedi even established a matching poster for each number from one to ten. In later years, “Beans” became “Disney Dawgs,” with a nod to the land of happily-ever-after where every day is sunny and every girl a princess.

A Far-Flung Empire

As the Vent community, like the Greeks and Etruscans before them, developed its own culture, new visitors to the Vent had to learn the lingo of the moment, figure out the resident characters, and assimilate the local ways, much like moving to Guam or certain sections of lower Alabama. But it was worth it for a rollicking, 365-day-per-year gabfest about the greatest of all life topics, the Georgia Gol’ Dang Bulldogs. It was like sitting over the checkerboard in front of Floyd’s barbershop, with Goober, Barney, Opie, and several thousand of your buddies, all with the last name of Dawg. Or let’s just call it the world’s most crowded tailgate, and you couldn't get hit by a flying football. By 1999, it was happening again. The site traffic was outgrowing its latest britches. Jason had created a red-and-black Frankenstein, an electronic monster that just kept growing and ripping through its fresh togs from the Big and Tall Shop. Jason had to admit the truth. This was no longer something he could do alone. But he had a Hewlett-Packard buddy named Steve Patterson, who was a super-nice guy and a Dawg fan, even if he was from Oregon. Steve was looking for business opportunities, and Jason now approached him as a potential partner. At this point the site was visited by overlords of the AllianceSports network, a galactic confederation of fan sites that concentrated on the Southeast. It was all beginning to smell like money, and these forums were being snapped up by Internet-based media businesses. But the dot-com era was boom-and-bust: Alliance, in turn, was acquired by Rivals.com in 2000. Rivals promptly went bankrupt, and the Alliance owners bought the remaining assets back for pennies on the dollar. When Rivals was relaunched, so was the Dawgvent under the UGASports.com brand and domain. By now, the suits had it all figured out, and when Yahoo arrived from deep in cyberspace to acquire Rivals in 2007, the company paid a reported 100 million earth dollars for the digital sports network. Steve Patterson, once known simply as Oregon Dawg, had been in the U. S. Infantry before earning a degree at Oregon State, so he was accustomed to being fired at from concealed locations. He was looking for some exciting way to grow professionally, and in the fan site business, he sensed the timing was ideal. It was a smart and timely move.



The Steve Years