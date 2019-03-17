The DawgVent’s player of the Kirby Smart era: No. 7
We asked and the DawgVent voted. Who are your favorite players of the Kirby Smart era? Any player was eligible, as long as he played for Georgia from 2016 to now.
With each of your favorites, we will provide a video collection of some of their best plays and memorable moments in the red and black.
7. Jacob Eason
Georgia fans remain grateful to Jacob Eason and this Vent vote is further evidence of that. He was the first five-star recruit of the Kirby Smart era. Eason originally committed to Mark Richt's coaching staff. He remained committed through the coaching change and entered a hype-filled freshman season.
Iconic play: Game winning touchdown pass at Missouri
Jacob Eason's stat line from this Missouri game was spectacular. He was 29/55 for 308 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. That's a massive workload for a team with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in the backfield. This touchdown pass was the moment when Jacob Eason proved he was ready to be a college football star and could live up to the fevered hype. The touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie came on a 4th and 10 play with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
Other notable plays:
Jacob Eason's freshman season seems like a long time ago. In fact, Verne Lundquist and Brent Musberger called his games on TV. The 2016 season was full of intrigue surrounding a true freshman from the Pacific coast. Eason made his debut in the first game vs. North Carolina.