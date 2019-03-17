Ticker
The DawgVent’s player of the Kirby Smart era: No. 7

Dayne Young • UGASports.com
Staff

We asked and the DawgVent voted. Who are your favorite players of the Kirby Smart era? Any player was eligible, as long as he played for Georgia from 2016 to now.

With each of your favorites, we will provide a video collection of some of their best plays and memorable moments in the red and black.


7. Jacob Eason

Georgia fans remain grateful to Jacob Eason and this Vent vote is further evidence of that. He was the first five-star recruit of the Kirby Smart era. Eason originally committed to Mark Richt's coaching staff. He remained committed through the coaching change and entered a hype-filled freshman season.

Iconic play: Game winning touchdown pass at Missouri

Vd05jwxu35abhd0bgsre
Eason connects with Isaiah McKenzie for the go-ahead score.

Jacob Eason's stat line from this Missouri game was spectacular. He was 29/55 for 308 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. That's a massive workload for a team with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel in the backfield. This touchdown pass was the moment when Jacob Eason proved he was ready to be a college football star and could live up to the fevered hype. The touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie came on a 4th and 10 play with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

Other notable plays: 

Jacob Eason's freshman season seems like a long time ago. In fact, Verne Lundquist and Brent Musberger called his games on TV. The 2016 season was full of intrigue surrounding a true freshman from the Pacific coast. Eason made his debut in the first game vs. North Carolina.

Zakfsxgsicmr5qeeagax
Eason enters his first college game vs. North Carolina.
Ek9fpfictjisvnpn9gtw
Eason quickly displayed quality passes.
Dvvgpiwhrpqitvx5ajir
Eason is skilled with leading receivers across the middle.
Jmbmvjgiiyctz5myel8p
Eason often would take one step drops prior to a quick pass.
Ashyqngjdmyckkyod9ro
Not known for his agility, Eason could still gain yards with his feet.
Llgygsyawefnqorjqzec
Despite his youth, Jacob Eason was a fearless passer in Athens.
Djrnupjketab8xnszeve
Eason connects with Riley Ridley for a go-ahead score.
Kqwxtrtf0jrv6lclnkhn
Eason has professional quality arm strength.
Zouyk7i53hg2hgqduqdx
Jacob Eason gained good rapport with fellow freshman receivers.
Wu1c67vesmkcpazikzrd
As his freshman season progressed, Eason developed more patience.
Y5cnmkm6mpkm8i2c4fo5
Eason had many great weapons including Nick Chubb.
Hk1mppmwtf4t7ablyer1
Arm strength was never a concern for Jacob Eason.
