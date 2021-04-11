UGASports - The Dashboard: What we learned from Smart's press conference

Let’s check out the highlights and what Georgia’s head coach had to say. And if you missed our exclusive scoop from practice, check it out here .

Questions were answered in a more thoughtful way, and reporters were actually able to glean a little more information than previously.

The first thing I’ll say is that Smart appeared to be in a better mood than he was after last week’s initial presser when his patience seemed to wear thin.

With Georgia’s second scrimmage now history and G-Day now a mere six days away, let’s review Kirby Smart’s Zoom press conference from Saturday afternoon.

• Words like “effort” and “enthusiasm” are textbook coach-speak terms, but Bulldog fans should not brush them off as meaningless. No coach is ever going to be completely happy with how their team executes and performs during the spring, so to hear Smart say his players are “getting after it” and willing to give it their all should be taken as a positive sign. When effort is lacking, Smart has little hesitation to call it out.

• Smart noted Kendall Milton’s strong running, especially in short-yardage situations and how physical he ran. As you’ve probably read by now, the sophomore is having a very good spring and it’s going to be interesting to see what develops this fall.

• Anytime Smart talks about Jordan Davis, he mentions Davis' weight and why it’s so important for the defensive lineman to keep it in check. While that’s true, don’t take Smart’s comments as a sign that he’s somehow disappointed in the big man. Quite the contrary. Smart, like many others, believes Davis can be the best nose guard in the SEC if he’s in tip-top shape.

• Some folks looked a bit sideways when Smart acknowledged that Xavier Truss has been receiving most of the snaps at left tackle. The reason? It’s simply a matter of consistency. So far this spring, the former three-star has made the fewest mistakes. He's more experienced as well compared to those fighting for the spot.

“He’s continuing to work. He’s gotten better. With him, so much of it is communication, demeanor, body language, fight, and he’s improved in all those areas,” Smart said of Truss. “I’m very pleased with where he’s heading and what he’s doing.”

That does not mean that the competition is over. Smart also said that Jamaree Salyer, Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims also continue to receive looks. Truss may have the edge today, but this is a competition that’s going to last well into fall camp.

• It was good to hear that Jermaine Burton (hyperextension), Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) and Dominick Blaylock (ACL) continue to improve.

Although the loss of George Pickens still stings, it should be a comforting thought that all three of these young men will be ready to go before very much longer and will play key roles for the Bulldogs next fall.

Young guys like Ladd McConkey, Adonai Mitchell, Justin Robinson and walk-on Jaylen Johnson are making the most of their extra opportunities, and it’s good to see that Demetris Robertson continues to make a strong impression this spring.

“I’m fired up. I wish I had all of them because I think that competition would be good to see who the top guys and the starters are,” Smart said. “But a lot of the young guys are catching up to the old guys really fast with the work that they’ve been doing.”



• We had heard that middle linebacker Rian Davis was starting to make an impression now that he’s healthy and Smart confirmed that Saturday.

“His attitude, demeanor, understanding of the defense, and toughness have improved. Last year I would’ve said, ‘Man, he might be a liability to put in the game.’ Now, I’m not sure that he’s not very comfortable going in the game,” Smart said. “You’d like to be able to play more than two inside-backers, you’d love to have four guys, if you want to gain early function and play, and we’ve rarely had that.”

Based on Smart’s comments, Rian has a chance to be that guy.