 UGASports - WATCH: Kirby Smart opens up on the second scrimmage of the spring
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-10 13:48:25 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Kirby Smart opens up on the second scrimmage of the spring

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

How did the Dawgs do in their second scrimmage?

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}