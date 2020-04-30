So, let's dive in. If you want to check out my entire preseason depth chart prediction, click here .

Some, we will get right. Others, we'll miss by a mile. But hey, football is supposed to be fun.

Oh, but that's what beat writers do. We make our own evaluations, and write them down for our readers to see.

Trying to predict Georgia's preseason depth chart? One might as well try to build a spaceship to Mars. Out of crackers.

Kirby Smart will tell you it's an effort in futility.

Yes, there will be position battles to keep and eye on and with some there will be intrigue.

Quarterback, however, will not be one.

Smart will tell you there's a "competition" and technically I guess there is. But if Wake Forest grad transfer Jamie Newman is not the starter come this year's opener I'll dye my hair pink.

Take nothing at all away from Stetson Bennett, D'Wan Mathis and Carson Beck, but Newman wasn't brought in " to help the depth." He was brought into the start and that's exactly what's going to happen, whenever the Bulldogs ultimately kick off the 2020 campaign.

Left tackle and right tackle will be the main two spots to watch on the offensive line.

As we've mentioned, look for junior Jamaree Salyer to ultimately be the man at left tackle simply because Smart is going to want somebody with "experience" protecting the blind side of Newman.

No, Salyer has yet to play left tackle, but he certainly projects well as he possesses all the necessities to be a standout at the position. A bigger version of Isiah Wynn would be a good comparison.

At right tackle, the guess here is that redshirt freshman Xavier Truss and Warren McClendon are expected to get the first looks, but there could be a convoy of players to get looks, including true freshmen Broderick Jones and Tate Ratledge.

Coaches hope that 6-foot-7 freshman Darnell Washington will be a quick study and that grad transfer Tre McKitty will be an impact player as they vie for the tight end spots.

At wide receiver, we know George Pickens and Demetris Robertson will be the main starters, but it's going to be interesting to see how the rest shake out. There's going to be some talented freshmen for new offensive coordinator Todd Monken to work in, and it's hoped that Dominick Blaylock (ACL) will only have to miss minimal time after his injury in the SEC championship.

Defensively, we can talk about the depth chart all you want. But the truth of the matter is, there's so much talent on this side at the ball that Dan Lanning and the rest of his coaching cohorts are going to have the luxury of rotating so much that is going to be hard to tell who's a starter and who's not.

While there are technically openings, sophomore Nakobe Dean is a huge favorite to take over for Tae Crowder at Will linebacker with sophomore Lewis Cine the heir apparent to J.R. Reed at left safety.

Freshman Kelee Ringo will prove too tough to keep off the field, as will sophomore Tyrique Stevenson. Stevenson is officially listed as a cornerback, but don't be surprised to see the Florida native ultimately get the starting nod at star.

That's my prediction.

There will be a new kicker, with either Brooks Buce and incoming freshman Jared Zirkel my picks to replace Rodrigo Blankenship.

For these and other answers, we won't know until the Bulldogs actually take the field. Smart historically has not released a preseason depth chart, keeping those state secrets hidden from media and opposing teams alike. My guess is he won't start a new trend this fall.

Still, it's fun to speculate and it's interesting to look ahead.

Time will reveal the rest.



