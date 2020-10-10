OPINION: After three games, UGA's defense is nation's best
This wasn’t a case of the defense bailing out the offense.It was simply doing its job. Sure, Georgia’s offense floundered on the first possession, when center Trey Hill snapped the ball well over q...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news