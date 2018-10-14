BATON ROUGE – The play of Jake Fromm, and Kirby Smart’s reluctance to hand an opportunity to Justin Fields, have been the topic du jour in the hours following Georgia’s disappointing 36-16 loss to LSU.

More on that later.

One aspect of Saturday’s debacle cannot be ignored: physicality. The Bulldogs continue to struggle pushing that area of their game to where it needs to be.

We’ve seen spurts, but as Smart has mentioned on numerous occasions, we’re just not seeing the level of toughness from the team that is needed, and that’s a big concern.

That’s especially true from the defensive perspective. If you can’t at least slow down the run, particularly in the SEC, you’re going to have trouble. Right now, the Bulldogs have problems.

Georgia didn’t play as physically as it needed to against Missouri, nor against Vanderbilt, despite the lopsided scores.

Watching LSU rush for 275 yards should be disturbing if you’re a Georgia fan. If this trend continues, the final five games of the season, sans UMass, are going to be much more interesting than most of us imagined.

So, what do the Bulldogs do?

That’s a good question. It’s not as if you can change the defense, and defensive coordinator Mel Tucker has exhausted many of his personnel options.

However, that’s still not an excuse. Even a casual Bulldog fan can tell that despite the team’s 6-1 record, Georgia has not played to its potential. It’s up to Smart and his coaches to start finding some solutions while the team’s goals are still under Georgia’s control.

Smart was asked in Saturday’s post-game press conference if physicality was a mental thing.

“It’s who you are. It’s who you believe, who you create. It’s something we’ve got to create. Right now, we’re not as physical as we need to be. I can promise you that. We practice physical. We try to play tough. I think our offensive line is physical a lot of times, but defensively we haven’t been able to sustain that,” Smart said. “We’ve got some young guys out there and we’ve got some guys out. It doesn’t matter, guys. It’s the next man up. You’ve got to go out and play physical in this league. There’s no need for excuses. They’ve got guys out, too. So, hey, we’ll play physical, strike people, get off blocks. That’s what football is.”

Smart is correct, and the ugly truth is that Georgia is simply not as physical as it needs to be.

He and his assistants try to make practices physical; the Bulldogs practice tough, but when it comes to actual games, there’s been an inability to sustain that level of play.

Until Smart and his staff can find those solutions and make the Bulldogs a tougher team than they currently are, it’s not going to matter if Georgia’s other issues are corrected or not.

It all starts up front.