UGASports - The Daily Recap: Will UGA still be able to add a second top RB?

The Daily Recap: Will UGA still be able to add a second top RB?
Running back recruiting
Following Georgia’s addition of running back Jordan Bryant-James (Oakland/Murfreesboro, Tenn.), the natural question that comes to mind is whether that affects things with running back Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.)
The good news for Georgia is that both Adam Gorney and Jake Reuse think Bryant-James will not affect Georgia’s recruitment or standing with Robinson.
“When I talked to Branson Robinson a few weeks ago, he said competition was not a problem and he knew all his top schools would be loaded at the running back position so he wasn’t worried about it,” Gorney wrote. “Alabama has Emmanuel Henderson committed and even though he could play another position, Robinson is not turned off by the Crimson Tide. A new offer from Clemson is definitely something to watch and could change Robinson’s recruitment significantly but I still think the Bulldogs have the edge in his recruitment (Nick Chubb comparisons don’t hurt) and it doesn’t matter that another running back is in the loop.”
“Georgia was always going to take two backs in this cycle, after taking just a single player at the spot last year in Lovasea Carroll,” Reuse wrote. “He's now working on defense to address depth at the cornerback spot, so the future is wide open when it comes to the offensive backfield. Robinson deemed Georgia his leader a month back, and there's no doubt the Bulldogs are keeping the heat on in a major way. Right now, they still look like the team to beat, and Jordan Bryant-James shouldn't do anything to dissuade that.”
Trio of NFL cornerbacks
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young discussed the projections for Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, and DJ Daniel ahead of this month's NFL draft. Stokes and Campbell are seen as day two prospects with an outside chance of sneaking into the first round. At pro day, Daniel said he believes he is the best man corner in the draft.
Mbake likes Hankton’s ‘vibe’
Although four-star receiver Sam Mbake (Brookwood/Snellville, Ga.) is focusing more on training than recruitment at the moment. However, he took some time to speak with Sam Spiegelman to provide an update on where things stand with each of his top teams.
He spoke about Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU and USC. On Georgia, it’s all about consistency with receivers coach Cortez Hankton.
"Coach Hankton has been consistent and we've had a relationship since I camped there my freshman year,” Mbake said. “He's always been hitting me up and rocking with me. He's from New Orleans, so I like his vibe."
Baseball: Stricklin set to return
Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin is scheduled to return for this weekend’s series against South Carolina. Stricklin has missed the past eight games after testing positive for Covid-19.
“The last couple of weeks have been pretty tough,” Stricklin said. “The biggest issue has been the fever. I haven’t been able to get rid of the fever.”
Stricklin said he had 12-to-13 consecutive days of feeling ill due to the novel coronavirus. He said the past couple of days have been better.
“It was really challenging. To not be able to do things, to not be able to go outside, was tough,” he said. “I tried to walk around to keep my body moving, but it completely wore me down. It was like being a prisoner in your own house. It was really challenging to not be able to see your kids and to see your wife.”
McAllister wants to keep up hot hitting
Josh McAllister said he normally has to ease into a season at its start. This year, however, he just had a 17-game streak of reaching base snapped. Through the first few weeks of the 2021 season, McAllister has been one of Georgia’s most consistent hitters.
“I’ve never started a season hot,” McAllister said. “It usually takes me 10, 15, sometimes even 20 games to really get going. It’s been really unreal, hitting well, moving up in the lineup. I’m super excited about the start that I have.”
Kirby Smart and company get vaccinated
True story
