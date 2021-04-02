UGASports - The Daily Recap: Will UGA still be able to add a second top RB?

Here is the April 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Running back recruiting

Following Georgia’s addition of running back Jordan Bryant-James (Oakland/Murfreesboro, Tenn.), the natural question that comes to mind is whether that affects things with running back Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.)

The good news for Georgia is that both Adam Gorney and Jake Reuse think Bryant-James will not affect Georgia’s recruitment or standing with Robinson.

“When I talked to Branson Robinson a few weeks ago, he said competition was not a problem and he knew all his top schools would be loaded at the running back position so he wasn’t worried about it,” Gorney wrote. “Alabama has Emmanuel Henderson committed and even though he could play another position, Robinson is not turned off by the Crimson Tide. A new offer from Clemson is definitely something to watch and could change Robinson’s recruitment significantly but I still think the Bulldogs have the edge in his recruitment (Nick Chubb comparisons don’t hurt) and it doesn’t matter that another running back is in the loop.”

“Georgia was always going to take two backs in this cycle, after taking just a single player at the spot last year in Lovasea Carroll,” Reuse wrote. “He's now working on defense to address depth at the cornerback spot, so the future is wide open when it comes to the offensive backfield. Robinson deemed Georgia his leader a month back, and there's no doubt the Bulldogs are keeping the heat on in a major way. Right now, they still look like the team to beat, and Jordan Bryant-James shouldn't do anything to dissuade that.”

Trio of NFL cornerbacks

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young discussed the projections for Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, and DJ Daniel ahead of this month's NFL draft. Stokes and Campbell are seen as day two prospects with an outside chance of sneaking into the first round. At pro day, Daniel said he believes he is the best man corner in the draft.