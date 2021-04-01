



Barring any last-minutes problems, head baseball coach Scott Stricklin plans to be back in the dugout for Georgia when the Bulldogs entertain South Carolina for three games, beginning Friday night at Foley Field.

Georgia’s eighth-year head coach missed the past eight contests while recovering from Covid-19.

“The last couple of weeks have been pretty tough,” Stricklin said in a Zoom interview with reporters Thursday. “The biggest issue has been the fever. I haven’t been able to get rid of the fever.”

According to Stricklin, he was planning on flying out to Texas A&M last Saturday. But after his fever spiked last Thursday, his trip to College Station was nixed.

His fever finally subsided this past Monday.

“A lot of people can relate to this thing; it hits some people some ways and other people other ways,” Stricklin said. “For me, it was like 12-13 straight days of not feeling very well at all. The last two days have been better.

“I’ll be at practice (Thursday) for the first time. I’ve been able to see the players a little bit on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some distance. Just being able to be on the field and walk around was therapeutic for me.”

According to Stricklin, he spent the 10 days of his required quarantine inside the basement of his house. It was not easy.

“It was really challenging. To not be able to do things, to not be able to go outside, was tough,” he said. “I tried to walk around to keep my body moving, but it completely wore me down. It was like being a prisoner in your own house. It was really challenging to not be able to see your kids and to see your wife.”

However, not being able to see his Bulldogs (17-7, 2-4) proved to be toughest of all.

“That’s probably the toughest thing I’ve ever had to do, to watch our team and not be able to be there, or have any control at all,” Stricklin said. “It was a challenge.”

Infielder Josh McAllister said the players can’t wait to have Stricklin return.

Although McAllister offered much respect to acting head coach Scott Daeley, who served in Stricklin’s absence, he and the rest of the players are thrilled to have their skipper back.

“It’s going to be a different energy in the dugout, more to what we’re normally used to,” McAllister said. “It’s been weird not having him in the dugout. I’m looking forward to getting things back to normal with him in the dugout this weekend.”

Stricklin and Georgia’s players hope that issues with Covid are a thing of the past.

Now that individuals 16 and over are eligible for Covid vaccinations, all players and coaches will have the opportunity to receive their respective shots.

However, Stricklin made it clear that whether they receive one or not will be entirely up to them.

“That’s a personal option. That’s something we’ve actually got a seminar on in about a week for our players, to educate them even more about it; this is why it’s recommended, and this is why we think you should do it,” Stricklin said. “But we’ll still have players that won’t do it, and that’s their choice. It’s a personal choice, it’s a family choice. I think we all know people who just don’t want to do it, and that’s their personal choice.”

From the sound of it, however, there might not be a lot of dissent.

“We’re talking, but to be honest, I’m sick of getting that thing stuck up my nose every Monday-Wednesday,” McAllister said. “I think most of us are on board with it. Coach has said they are going to educate us on whatever they think. It’s an individual choice, and I don’t care if you get it or not. But I think most of us are going to get it just so we don’t have to wake up at 7:45 every Monday and Wednesday to go get stabbed in the nose.”