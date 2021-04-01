After beginning the season as a part-time player at second base with Buddy Floyd, redshirt junior Josh McAllister has become an every day staple in the Bulldogs’ lineup.

Considering his penchant for consistently getting on base, it’s easy to see why.

Although his stretch of 17 consecutive games reaching base snapped at 17, the player known affectionately as the “Juco Bandit” has become one of the Bulldogs’ more consistent hitters.

“I’ve never started a season hot,” McAllister said Thursday. “It usually takes me 10, 15, sometimes even 20 games to really get going. It’s been really unreal, hitting well, moving up in the lineup. I’m super excited about the start that I have.”

McAllister’s numbers certainly reflect just how hot he has been.

During his 17-game streak of reaching base, McAllister batted .357 with two home runs and six RBIs. For the year, he’s batting .361 with a team-leading five home runs and 13 RBIs.

“I don’t know about easier. I’m playing Division I baseball,” McAllister said. “I worked with Coach (Scott) Daeley a lot in the fall on my swing, just trying to get the timing down. Honestly though, it’s all about seeing the ball, and I’m seeing the ball extremely well.”

His spot in the lineup certainly has not hurt.

After hitting in the lower third to start the year, McAllister’s efforts now have him batting second behind leadoff hitter Ben Anderson and three-hole hitter Corey Collins.

“You have Corey, and you have Ben, who are two really, really good hitters, and that’s going to help me get pitches I’ll be able to drive,” McAllister said. “I think I can handle the bat well. If Ben gets on base, I’m able to bunt him over, Corey drives him over, and boom, we’re up 1-0. It’s all about helping the team.”