Baseball News and Notes: Bulldogs set for South Carolina
South Carolina at Georgia
WHERE: Foley Field
WHEN: Friday, 6:02 p.m.; Saturday, 2:20 p.m.; Sunday, 1:02 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 17-7, 2-4; South Carolina 17-6, 4-2
STARTING PITCHERS: Friday – Luke Wagner (3-2, 2.95) vs. Thomas Farr (2-1, 2.94); Saturday – Ryan Webb (2-0, 1.59) vs. Brandon Jordan (2-2, 2.70); Jonathan Cannon (1-1, 3.07) vs. TBA
TV/RADIO: SECNetwork+ (Matt Stewart and Jason Jacobs); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler and David Johnston)
McAllister looks to keep up hot hitting
After beginning the season as a part-time player at second base with Buddy Floyd, redshirt junior Josh McAllister has become an every day staple in the Bulldogs’ lineup.
Considering his penchant for consistently getting on base, it’s easy to see why.
Although his stretch of 17 consecutive games reaching base snapped at 17, the player known affectionately as the “Juco Bandit” has become one of the Bulldogs’ more consistent hitters.
“I’ve never started a season hot,” McAllister said Thursday. “It usually takes me 10, 15, sometimes even 20 games to really get going. It’s been really unreal, hitting well, moving up in the lineup. I’m super excited about the start that I have.”
McAllister’s numbers certainly reflect just how hot he has been.
During his 17-game streak of reaching base, McAllister batted .357 with two home runs and six RBIs. For the year, he’s batting .361 with a team-leading five home runs and 13 RBIs.
“I don’t know about easier. I’m playing Division I baseball,” McAllister said. “I worked with Coach (Scott) Daeley a lot in the fall on my swing, just trying to get the timing down. Honestly though, it’s all about seeing the ball, and I’m seeing the ball extremely well.”
His spot in the lineup certainly has not hurt.
After hitting in the lower third to start the year, McAllister’s efforts now have him batting second behind leadoff hitter Ben Anderson and three-hole hitter Corey Collins.
“You have Corey, and you have Ben, who are two really, really good hitters, and that’s going to help me get pitches I’ll be able to drive,” McAllister said. “I think I can handle the bat well. If Ben gets on base, I’m able to bunt him over, Corey drives him over, and boom, we’re up 1-0. It’s all about helping the team.”
Woods' confidence growing
Freshman pitcher Jaden Woods has never exactly lacked for confidence.
Nevertheless, after accomplishing what he did for Georgia in the Bulldogs’ win Sunday at Texas A&M, that confidence is starting to grow even more.
In that game, Woods replaced starter Jonathan Cannon and responded with four innings of one-run relief, enabling Georgia to come back and post a 6-4 win.
The former Houston County standout allowed just three hits over the final four frames, with one walk and three strikeouts.
“It raises it just a little bit, but I feel like I have more work to do,” Woods said. “I still need to get my secondary pitches to perfection, but it did a lot to my confidence. I’ll say that for sure.”
The effort enabled Woods to lower his ERA to 4.21 and assure the young lefty will continue to receive high-level innings for the Bulldogs moving forward.
A deeper look at his numbers explain why.
Woods ranks third in the SEC for lowest opponent batting average at .143, trailing only the 1-2 punch of Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter (.062) and Kumar Rocker (.129).
He is one of eight true freshmen and redshirt freshman pitchers who continue to receive extensive work for the Bulldogs.
“As we go week by week, I think we’re getting more and more comfortable. We’re getting more comfortable being in the SEC,” Woods said. “Personally, I don’t really pay attention to the names on the jerseys; I just attack them and play my game, because I feel like I’m here for a reason. With everyone else, the more and more they pitch, they’re getting more and more comfortable. By the end of the season, I feel we’ll be really good.”
Scouting South Carolina
The Gamecocks (17-6, 4-2 SEC), ranked as high as No. 8 this week, are coached by Mark Kingston.
The USC lineup features the nation’s leading slugger in junior C/DH Wes Clarke (.313-14-30). USC’s top hitter has been sophomore Braylen Wimmer at .366-5-14 overall and .333-1-5 in league play.
Georgia is batting .282 with a .355 OB percent. The team ERA is 3.00 and fielding .980. USC is batting .277 with a .368 OB percent, a 3.53 ERA, and fielding .974.
This and that
…Georgia’s rotation against the Gamecocks will feature a similar look. For the third straight week, the Bulldogs will start freshman Luke Wagner (3-2, 2.95), followed on Saturday by Ryan Webb (2-0, 1.59) and Jonathan Cannon on Sunday (1-1, 3.07).
… Georgia’s leading hitter is right fielder Connor Tate at .362-3-15. McAllister ranks second, followed by freshman catcher Fernando Gonzalez (.320-0-2). Freshman designated hitter Corey Collins (.310-4-16, team-high 13 BB) returned to action in the Texas A&M series after missing three games with a hamstring injury. He had started the first 17 games before the injury.
… The Bulldogs have had six walk-off wins by six different players, with three via home runs. The latest was on March 23 versus Kennesaw State, when Parks Harber blasted a solo shot for a 3-2 win in 10 innings.