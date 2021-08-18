The Daily Recap: Will UGA see Bear Alexander recommit?

Here is the Aug. 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Can UGA land Alexander again?

With Bear Alexander (Brewer/Fort Worth, Texas) placing Georgia in his top two, Adam Gorney and Blayne Gilmer discussed whether the Bulldogs actually have a chance at landing him in the end.

Alexander was previously committed to Georgia but backed out of his pledge a couple months ago. He now lists Georgia and Texas A&M as his final two.

Given this development, both Gorney and Gilmer are bullish on Alexander rejoining the fold.

“Keithian Alexander committed to Georgia for many reasons in February but mainly because he loved the coaching staff,” Gorney said. “It looked like his recruitment would be pretty cut and dry but like so many elite prospects, Alexander had second thoughts regarding his decision and he opened back up. That allowed Texas A&M and other programs to get in the mix and now something interesting has happened that Alexander has UGA and A&M as his top two teams. Just by that list of top schools, Georgia does have a real shot to land him but there is an unpredictability to his recruitment so right now it could go either way. The Aggies probably lead but anything can still happen with him.

“Of the big three defensive tackle targets for Georgia, Bear Alexander is the one they have the best shot to land,” Gilmer wrote. “With it being a final two and Georgia having earned his commitment once before, the Dawgs certainly have to feel like they’re in this. At this point my FutureCast still remains for Bear to the Aggies, but UGA isn’t folding the tent and will be in this one for the long haul.”

Burden decommits from Oklahoma

Five-star receiver Luther Burden (East St. Louis/East St. Louis, Ill.) announced he decommitted from Oklahoma on Tuesday. This is surely welcomed news for the UGA coaching staff, which has continued to pursue him despite his prior commitment.

In a previous interview with Gilmer, Burden seems aware that Georgia could use a major play-maker like him. Burden also lauded his relationship with receivers coach Cortez Hankton, which could be big as his recruitment continues.

"They need that big-time player," Burden said. "A guy who can come in and play early and contribute. Coach Hankton feels like I am that guy, and someone he feels he needs to recruit and come after."

Hayes gives latest with recruiting

Class of 2023 running back Justice Haynes (Blessed Trinity/Roswell, Ga.) told Ryan Wright that Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU, Texas and Ohio State have kept up the greatest amount of contact throughout his recruitment.

The son of former UGA running back Verron Haynes said the Bulldogs made him feel at ease when he visited the familiar program.

“They gave me an at-home feeling,” Haynes said. “I got to see how they have evolved and changed as a program since I was there as a little kid. (Running backs) coach (Dell) McGee and I have built a relationship, and it keeps growing. It is great.”

Shaffer offers take on offensive line

Guard Justin Shaffer said it was tough to see center Warren Ericson suffer a hand injury early in fall camp.

“Losing him really hurt, but in football, you’re going to have roadblocks,” Shaffer said. “You’ve just got to move on, and the guys at that spot have to fill his position.”

Ericson injured his snapping hand but shouldn’t be out long. In his place, Sedrick Van Pan, Jamaree Salyer, Austin Blaske and Jared Wilson have received some added snaps at center.

Shaffer said the other players have performed well next to him at practice.

“I feel just as comfortable as if Warren was there,” Shaffer said. “I really haven't seen a big difference.”