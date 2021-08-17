Shaffer offers his take on the offensive line

Warren Ericson’s recent hand injury has forced some reshuffling along the offensive line thus far in preseason practice. But that's nothing Georgia’s offensive linemen haven't been unable to handle.

“Losing him really hurt, but in football, you’re going to have roadblocks,” senior guard Justin Shaffer said. “You’ve just got to move on, and the guys at that spot have to fill his position.”

So far, those duties have fallen to redshirt freshman Sedrick Van Pran and senior Jamaree Salyer.

According to head coach Kirby Smart, Van Pran and Salyer split duties with the first team during last Saturday’s scrimmage at Sanford Stadium. Redshirt freshman Austin Blaske also received some looks.

“You can play with a lot of different positions on the offensive line, but you better have a center, because the play doesn’t get started without that,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “Blaske has worked there, Jared Wilson has even worked some, but primarily it's been Jamaree and Van Pran who have worked there until Warren gets back.”

So far, Shaffer says the transition has been smooth.

“I feel just as comfortable as if Warren was there,” Shaffer said. “I really haven't seen a big difference.”

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, it doesn't appear Ericson will be out for long.

According to Smart, he hopes to have the junior cleared at some point this week, although he’ll have to get used to snapping with a cast on his left hand.

Ericson also has another option.

“He actually has the ability to snap with his right or left hand,” Smart said. “So, he's really working on being able to snap with his right. He's going to be cleared within the next week or so. It will just be a matter of playing with a cast. We've had people play with that injury, but we've never had a center with a snapping hand play with that injury, so that will be the key. He may work some at guard with that injury present.”

In regard to the rest of the line, Ericson’s injury has allowed Smart and offensive line coach Matt Luke the chance to give longer looks to some of their younger players.

“Because we worked Jamaree and Sedrick both in at the ones at center, that allowed us to work other tackles. Broderick (Jones) has worked at tackle with Jamaree bumping inside,” Smart said. “(Xavier) Truss has been able to work some at tackle and guard. Amarius (Mims) has been able to work some at tackle alongside Warren McClendon.”

Along with Shaffer at left guard, redshirt freshman Tate Ratledge has been repping with the first unit at right guard. Redshirt freshman Devin Willock is another name that’s gotten a look.

“Tate has grown up a lot. When you put on the tape of his freshman and sophomore years, you can tell he’s improved a whole lot,” Shaffer said. “He’s only going to get better from here.”