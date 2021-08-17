Five-star Georgia receiver target Luther Burden decommits from Oklahoma
Luther Burden has announced his decommitment from Oklahoma.
Burden is the No. 1-ranked receiver in the country in the Class of 2022. Burden had been committed to the Sooners since October 9, 2020. However, with the opening up of on-campus recruiting, Burden made it clear that he intended to utilize his visits. Burden visited UGA in late June and was at Missouri in the last week of July.
