The Daily Recap: Will Jalen Carter log 500 snaps in 2022?

A prediction for Carter

Since Kirby Smart took over the Georgia program, no interior defensive lineman has logged 500 or more snaps in a single season. Brent Rollins believes that will change in 2022, with Jalen Carter exceeding that number.

“Jalen Carter is one of the best returning players in all of college football,” Rollins wrote. “Along a defensive line that included three first-round picks, including number one overall, he was actually the most dominant. However, with most of his running mates now collecting professional paychecks, Carter’s importance becomes even further magnified. He actually might be the most 'important' player on the team. He's averaged 27 snaps per game in his career. To exceed 500, he'll need to be in the upper 30s per game. He gets there as Smart and Glenn Schumann keep Carter on the field as much as they possibly can.”

Same approach

With fall camp kicking off Thursday, Anthony Dasher wrote about the mindset Georgia entered last year’s national championship season. In it, he included a quote from Smart, who noted things won’t change this preseason either.

“We started this thing off last year with the quote: Success comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it. Well, we embraced that last year. Guess what? That doesn't change. For our team, it's embedded in what we do,” Smart said. “We didn't build this program on hoping for one-year-wonders or hoping for one opportunity. We built the program to be sustained. You sustain it by what you do every single day.”

Can Georgia land Davis?

Jed May and Adam Friedman both discussed whether Georgia can land a commitment from class of 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis (Providence Day/Charlotte, N.C.). Both May and Friedman are on the same page.

“We first started hearing about Davis before he got to high school and rumors were already swirling that Clemson and Georgia were the two schools he liked as a kid,” Friedman wrote. “The Bulldogs have been hot at times with Davis and cold at others, so it will be interesting to see how those relationships develop going forward and if their pursuit remains consistent. Michigan looks like the favorite at this point but it’s hard to call this statement fiction given all his connections to the Georgia program.

“Georgia has done a great job cultivating strong relationships with Davis and his family,” May wrote. “For starters, Davis spent most of his childhood in Georgia. Even since moving to the Carolinas, Davis has been a constant presence in Athens for visits both in the summer and for game days. The Georgia coaching staff has prioritized Davis as one of its top quarterback targets in the 2024 class for over a year now, and that pursuit has only heightened since Arch Manning committed to Texas. Michigan, North Carolina, Clemson and others are all top contenders, but Georgia has to be considered one of the favorites as well.”

Hoops: Sitting down with White

Anthony Dasher recently sat down with head coach Mike White, who is entering his first season leading the UGA hoops program. White noted that he is at least open to playing games across the state of Georgia, not just at home or in neutral-site games in Atlanta.

“We’d love to be a presence in Atlanta, and other parts of the state. We’d love for Bulldog fans who may not have the opportunity to consistently get to Athens, to come see us,” White said. “Maybe that attracts them to come to Athens more often. We also want as many home games as possible in Stegeman to build that homecourt advantage and consistent pride in that building.”

Ready to roll