Bulldogs now down two guards for game against Texas A&M

Georgia already knew it would be short-handed for tonight’s game at No. 8 Texas A&M with the loss of Tyrin Lawrence to an ankle injury.

Unfortunately, he’s not going to be the only one missing the game.

Tuesday morning, the Bulldogs announced that guard Dakota Leffew will also miss the contest in College Station at 9 p.m.

No specifics were given on Leffew other than he will not play.

Per a statement by UGA, Leffew was listed as available on the SEC’s initial availability report, which was submitted before Georgia practiced in College Station Monday evening.

Leffew has played in all 24 games for Georgia, including starts in the last four. He is averaging 10.7 points and has connected on a team-high 46 three-pointers.

With Lawrence and Leffew now out, Silas Demary Jr., DeShayne Montgomery, and Blue Cain will be asked to carry most of the responsibilities, with freshman Savo Dregzic also in line to see more minutes.