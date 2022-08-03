Fact or Fiction: Georgia can keep Jadyn Davis in the South

Georgia can keep Jadyn Davis in the South.

Friedman’s take: FACT. We first started hearing about Davis before he got to high school and rumors were already swirling that Clemson and Georgia were the two schools he liked as a kid. The Bulldogs have been hot at times with Davis and cold at others, so it will be interesting to see how those relationships develop going forward and if their pursuit remains consistent. Michigan looks like the favorite at this point but it’s hard to call this statement fiction given all his connections to the Georgia program. May’s take: FACT. Georgia has done a great job cultivating strong relationships with Davis and his family. For starters, Davis spent most of his childhood in Georgia. Even since moving to the Carolinas, Davis has been a constant presence in Athens for visits both in the summer and for game days. The Georgia coaching staff has prioritized Davis as one of its top quarterback targets in the 2024 class for over a year now, and that pursuit has only heightened since Arch Manning committed to Texas. Michigan, North Carolina, Clemson and others are all top contenders, but Georgia has to be considered one of the favorites as well.

*****

More than 30 big-time prospects from the East region committed in July. Georgia had the best haul.

Jamaal Jarrett

Friedman’s take: FACT. There are eight Rivals100 prospects from the East and four of them committed in the last month. Two of them, Jamaal Jarrett and Joenel Aguero picked Georgia. On top of that, the Dawgs also flipped Rivals250 receiver Yazeed Haynes away from Penn State. It was a very big deal for Georgia to go into Pennsylvania and take a player of that caliber away from Penn State. I like what South Carolina, North Carolina and Oklahoma were able to do in the last month, but Georgia won the East in July. Gorney’s take: FACT. Georgia didn't get the most players in the month of July from the East region, but the Bulldogs did get some of the best. Getting Jarrett, a high four-star, is huge because players like him have excelled in Athens and Jarrett could end up being the top player at his position nationally. Getting Haynes, a kid from Lansdale (Pa.) North Penn, to flip from Penn State to Georgia was impressive and players like him are needed in its offense. And then landing Aguero - although the Bulldogs were considered the longtime favorite - was important because LSU and others were making a run at him. Other teams like Oklahoma and North Carolina did well in that region, but I tip my hat to the Dawgs.

*****

3. Despite visits to Georgia and Alabama this past week, Daevin Hobbs is still going to end up at North Carolina.

Daevin Hobbs