Here is the Nov. 18 edition of The Daily Recap.

Why Kentucky didn't take another step

Anthony Dasher asked CatsIllustrated's Justin Rowland about why Kentucky hasn't lived up to the high expectations set for the program this year. Rowland explained that the Wildcats' issues mostly start up front.

"This year, the expectations made sense because of the hype for (Will) Levis. If you think about it, what everybody has said for the last few years is that if Kentucky had a more explosive offense, they would be a problem. People took the offensive line for granted and it has just been a total disaster.

"It would be easy to oversimplify that, but it just comes down to several years of recruiting and evaluation issues not allowing them to replenish the Big Blue Wall the way they had several years before. They've had guys out of position, playing too early, and making mistakes all year. It has crippled the offensive operation and changed what Kentucky expected to be able to do this year. That's it in a nutshell, but there have certainly been other problems. They've had huge kicking game issues, too. The team has been too sloppy, too mistake-prone, and too undisciplined.”

Playoff scenario

Dasher also spoke with Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan, who offered up some playoff scenarios for Georgia should it make the preferred postseason destination. If the Bulldogs win out and earn the No. 1 seed, they will have a great advantage in the first round.

“The only benefit that the CFP gives to any team is in their selection process. They will place the No. 1 team in a geographical advantage for their fans and their team,” Stokan said. “You’d have to assume that if Georgia wins out, they'd be placed in Atlanta and play in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.”

