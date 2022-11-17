There's plenty for a freshman running back to learn once he arrives at Georgia.

There are obvious things like the playbook, picking up blitzes, and the like. But there are also factors such as learning how to maximize each practice and what it takes to be a successful college football player.

Branson Robinson continues to take those steps during his freshman season in red and black.

"His mindset has changed," fellow running back Kenny McIntosh said. "He’s not out there just running like being in high school. You’ve got to know where the ball’s supposed to hit and stuff like that, know your assignments and stuff like that. I’ve seen him growing and his mindset getting a lot better."

Center Sedrick Van Pran has also noticed a change in Robinson's approach. His observations mainly center on the practice field.

Van Pran said Robinson has learned how to practice as the season has gone along. The freshman from Mississippi has embraced that every day as an opportunity to get better.

"You go a lot of days when you feel like the world is on top of you, you can’t do things right," Van Pran said. "Honestly, a lot of times you’re probably losing and getting your butt kicked a lot at practice. I think that’s all a part of the experience at Georgia. You learn how to humble yourself quickly and understand that everybody’s good. You have to learn other things other than what God has given you."

Robinson's improvements have led to more playing time as the season has gone on. After averaging 3.5 carries the first four games, Robinson has gotten 7.2 carries per contest over the last five games. Injuries to Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh have opened up more reps throughout the year as well.

Some things just take repetition. As McIntosh said, you can't simulate linebackers screaming at you on a blitz. But he noted that Robinson continues to improve in that area, something that will be vital for him as his career progresses.

But there are the natural gifts that Robinson possesses. He's built like a tank and runs with an extremely physical style in a way that's different from the other Bulldog backs.

Robinson is still growing, but McIntosh is confident he's going to get there sooner rather than later.

"Just seeing him go from always being on the ground or making mistakes, now the game’s slowing down for him," McIntosh said. "He’s getting to see a lot of different defenses, so he knows what to expect when he sees it again. That’s just the growth that comes along with being a running back at Georgia."