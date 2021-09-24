The Daily Recap: Where Vanderbilt's surprised and disappointed

Here is the Sept. 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Vandy’s defense is better than expected

Anthony Dasher caught up with VandySports.com’s Chris Lee and asked what the most surprising aspect of Vanderbilt’s football team has been this season. Lee said the Commodores’ defense has performed better than expected through the first three weeks of the season.

"(Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea) made the defense more competitive than I thought it would be,” Lee said. “It's a bunch that was dreadful last year and then gave up 68 points in the spring game. Granted, the schedule hasn't been murderous, but take away a pick-6 vs. ETSU, and Vandy's allowed an average of 26 points and 394 yards a game. Special teams were also good in the first two games, though not so much against Stanford. Like everything else, the results aren't anywhere near what they need to be, but it could have been worse."

Dasher also asked what the most disappointing aspect of Vanderbilt’s team has been. Given the early results, it’s no surprise what Lee picked.

"The offense has been awful,” Lee wrote. “The Commodores haven't blocked anything until they finally opened up some holes in their running game last week (and even there, leading rusher Re'Mahn Davis got hurt in that game and is now done for the year). Quarterback Ken Seals has had little time to throw, and fans have hated the offensive play-calling. Lack of talent or not, there's no excuse for an SEC team averaging 16.7 points against that schedule."

Stats crunch

Dave McMahon compiled the important stats heading into Saturday’s game between Georgia and Vanderbilt.

McMahon noted that tight end Brock Bowers is the top-ranked tight end in the SEC when it comes to receptions (14) and receiving yards (203). Bowers is tied for first in the SEC with two touchdown receptions.

On defense, Georgia has averaged only 73.9 rushing yards per game over the past three seasons. This includes holding teams to an average of 2.5 yards per carry.

Around the League

Jim Donnan, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins previewed Week 4 of SEC football. They began with a look at the SEC’s statistical leaders and before going through the conference’s slate of games.