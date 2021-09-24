The Daily Recap: Where Vanderbilt's surprised and disappointed
Here is the Sept. 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Vandy’s defense is better than expected
Anthony Dasher caught up with VandySports.com’s Chris Lee and asked what the most surprising aspect of Vanderbilt’s football team has been this season. Lee said the Commodores’ defense has performed better than expected through the first three weeks of the season.
"(Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea) made the defense more competitive than I thought it would be,” Lee said. “It's a bunch that was dreadful last year and then gave up 68 points in the spring game. Granted, the schedule hasn't been murderous, but take away a pick-6 vs. ETSU, and Vandy's allowed an average of 26 points and 394 yards a game. Special teams were also good in the first two games, though not so much against Stanford. Like everything else, the results aren't anywhere near what they need to be, but it could have been worse."
Dasher also asked what the most disappointing aspect of Vanderbilt’s team has been. Given the early results, it’s no surprise what Lee picked.
"The offense has been awful,” Lee wrote. “The Commodores haven't blocked anything until they finally opened up some holes in their running game last week (and even there, leading rusher Re'Mahn Davis got hurt in that game and is now done for the year). Quarterback Ken Seals has had little time to throw, and fans have hated the offensive play-calling. Lack of talent or not, there's no excuse for an SEC team averaging 16.7 points against that schedule."
Stats crunch
Dave McMahon compiled the important stats heading into Saturday’s game between Georgia and Vanderbilt.
McMahon noted that tight end Brock Bowers is the top-ranked tight end in the SEC when it comes to receptions (14) and receiving yards (203). Bowers is tied for first in the SEC with two touchdown receptions.
On defense, Georgia has averaged only 73.9 rushing yards per game over the past three seasons. This includes holding teams to an average of 2.5 yards per carry.
Around the League
Jim Donnan, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins previewed Week 4 of SEC football. They began with a look at the SEC’s statistical leaders and before going through the conference’s slate of games.
Will Georgia land White?
Adam Gorney and Adam Friedman discussed whether or not linebacker Enai White (Imhotep Institute Charter School/Philadelphia) will end up in Georgia’s recruiting class. Gorney doesn’t think so while Friedman believes that’s the case.
“There is no question Enai White had a good visit to Georgia this past weekend,” Gorney wrote. “It was a phenomenal environment, a big win, I believe he sat next to Cooper Manning (Arch Manning’s dad) for part of the visit and that certainly was a memorable part of the trip. But there is still too much uncertainty here as Ohio State, Alabama and others remain involved and other visits should happen.”
“This is a really tough question to answer but for now I think the answer is yes,” Friedman wrote. “White was able to get more comfortable during his unofficial visit for the South Carolina game than he was during his official visit in the summer. Getting to see what the campus is like before, during and after a game while students are around made a huge impression. Georgia will need to stay on him until the Early Signing Period.”
Trailer time
Outside the Vent
Mike Farrell’s Week 4 Top 25 picks against the spread.
The first quarter awards for the 2021 college football season.
USC QB Jaxson Dart is out indefinitely following meniscus surgery.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud is unlikely to play against Akron.
Oregon star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux launched his own cryptocurrency.
