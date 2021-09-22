 UGASports - Stats Crunch: Vanderbilt game
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-22 23:59:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Stats Crunch: Vanderbilt game

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Staff
@dave_mc_stats

The last season Georgia and Vanderbilt didn't square off was 1967. Georgia leads the all-time series 58-20-2. What many Bulldog fans don’t realize is that Vanderbilt once held the series lead 14-9-1. Let’s first look back at the Bulldogs’ win over the Gamecocks and then ahead to the matchup against the Commodores in this week’s STATS CRUNCH.

Two of Georgia’s first three wins this season have been against teams from the Palmetto State. Georgia has defeated South Carolina and Clemson in the same season 19 times. The Dawgs still have Charleston Southern on November 20th, when they may well win another.

In 1920, Georgia defeated The Citadel, South Carolina, Furman, and Clemson AND shut them all out, wreaking havoc on the neighboring state. Here are the seasons in which Georgia has defeated both South Carolina and Clemson, and the seasons they lost to them both.

Georgia 2-0 or 0-2 vs. Clemson and South Carolina in Same Season
Georgia defeating Clemson and South Carolina in same season Losing to both Clemson and South Carolina in the same season

1908

1970

1994

1903

1911

1971

1995

1904

1920

1975

2002

1979

1937

1976

2003

1967

1980

2021

1968

1982

1969

1985

The Georgia/Vanderbilt series dates way back to 1893. Vanderbilt was Georgia’s fourth ever opponent after Mercer, Auburn and Georgia Tech. Georgia’s first win in the series didn’t happen until 1898, when it won by the odd score of 4-0.

If you look at the teams Georgia has defeated the most in its history, you will find the two teams mentioned above they've defeated already, along with the Bulldogs’ next opponent and some down the road.

Georgia Most Wins Against Opponent All-Time
UGA Record Against Team First Meeting

Georgia Tech

68-39-5

1893

Auburn

61-56-8

1892

Kentucky

60-12-2

1939

Vanderbilt

58-20-2

1893

Florida

53-43-2

1904

South Carolina

53-19-2

1894

Clemson

43-18-4

1897

Individually, JT Daniels improved to 6-0 as a Georgia starting quarterback. For the first time last week, he played in a game wearing the Georgia red. He completed 23-of-31 passes last week for 303 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Three is the magic number for JT. He has completed 70 percent of his passes in three of his six starts for the Dawgs, he has thrown for 300 yards or more in three of his six starts, and has thrown for three touchdowns in three of his six starts.

For the third straight game, it has been freshman tight end Brock Bowers who has been the go-to guy for the Dawgs. For the season, he has 14 receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Last season, John FitzPatrick led all Georgia tight ends with ten receptions. Here's how Bowers ranks among tight ends in the SEC and in the nation.

Brock Bowers 2021 Stats and SEC and FBS Ranks Among TE
Number SEC Rank FBS Rank

Receptions

14

1st

T-4th

Receiving Yards

203

1st

T-4th

TD Receptions

2

T-1st

T-6th

Bowers is tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions with Jermaine Burton. Burton had a 43-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter against South Carolina for his second touchdown of the season. He has five career touchdown receptions, and three have been for the long variety (48, 73, 43). Here is a look at the players with 30-yard or more TD receptions this season.

30-yard Receptions by Georgia Bulldogs in 2021
Reception Reception No. 2

Jermaine Burton

73-yard TD vs. UAB

43-yard TD vs. South Carolina

Adonai Mitchell

32-yard vs. UAB

38-yard TD vs. South Carolina

Brock Bowers

89-yard TD vs. UAB

Arian Smith

61-yard TD vs. UAB

Ladd McConkey

32-yard vs. UAB

The player who scored the first and last touchdown against South Carolina was James Cook. A Bulldog has rushed for a touchdown and had a touchdown reception in the same game ten times in the Smart era. Three Dawgs have done it twice. Here's that list.

TD Rush and TD Reception in Same Game by Bulldog Under Kirby Smart 
Game One Game Two

Sony Michel

2016 vs. TCU

2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Mecole Hardman

2017 vs. Missouri

2018 CFP Championship vs. Alabama

James Cook

2020 at Missouri

2021 vs. South Carolina

Isaiah McKenzie

2016 vs. Missouri

Nick Chubb

2016 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Tyler Simmons

2018 vs. UMass

D'Andre Swift

2018 SEC Championship vs. Alabama

Cook now leads the Bulldogs with two rushing touchdowns this season. He and Zamir White are the only two Dawgs with touchdown rushes this season. White now has a touchdown rush in ten of 13 games over the last two seasons. In terms of running the ball, all five of Georgia’s backs carried the ball at least once against South Carolina, with Kendall Milton leading the way with 10 attempts and 66 yards. Here's how the Dawgs have divided the carries this season through three games.

Georgia Running Backs Quarter-by-Quarter This Season
1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter

Zamir White

9 / 42 / 0

5 / 16 / 0

6 / 63 / 1

8 / 38 / 0

Kendall Milton

6 / 25 / 0

4 / 9 / 0

8 / 51 / 0

6 / 34 / 0

James Cook

5 / 39 / 1

6 / 28 / 0

1 / 14 / 1

2 / 7 / 0

Kenny McIntosh

2 / -1 / 0

4 / 7 / 0

3 / 8 / 0

2 / 20 / 0

Daijun Edwards

0 / 0 / 0

0 / 0 / 0

0 / 0 / 0

8 / 33 / 0
*** Rushes/Yards/Touchdowns

The Dawgs were 8-for-12 on third downs against the Gamecocks. That's a good conversion rate, but if you knew South Carolina was coming in allowing 2-of-25, then that number turns out to be great.

Switching to defense…

In the fourth quarter of the South Carolina game, the Georgia defense allowed an opponent’s offense to score a touchdown. It was the first one allowed in 169 minutes and five seconds. Clemson is the only team this season not to allow an offensive touchdown.

The rushing defense was great once again. South Carolina averaged 2.8 yards an attempt and had no scores on the ground. Georgia is one of six schools in the nation not to allow a rushing touchdown this season. If you look at the last three seasons combined, Georgia’s rush defense is quite scary.

FBS Rankings for Rush Defense Over Last 3 Seasons Combined
Rush Yards per Game Allowed Rush Yards per Attempt Allowed Fewest TD Rushes Allowed

Georgia (73.9)

Georgia (2.5)

Georgia (10)

San Diego State (80.5)

San Diego State (2.8)

San Diego State (13)

Wisconsin (92.9)

Pittsburgh (2.9)

Wisconsin (14)

Utah (98.4)

Penn State (3.1)

Air Force (18)

Pittsburgh (102.9)

Iowa (3.1)

Air Force (18)

Utah (18)

Georgia tallied three more sacks against the Gamecocks. Nolan Smith’s 1.5, Adam Anderson (1.0), and Jordan Davis (0.5) all got in the act. Anderson leads all Bulldogs with three sacks this season, and he has 12 for his career. The Bulldogs record for most sacks in a season is 52 set by the 1981 team. Through three games, Georgia has 13, which is the most through three games under Kirby Smart.

Georgia Sacks Through 3 Games Under Kirby Smart
Sacks Opponents

2016

3

North Carolina (1), Nicholls (2), Missouri (0)

2017

7

Appalachian State (1), Notre Dame (3), Samford (3)

2018

1

Austin Peay (0), South Carolina (1), Middle Tennessee (0)

2019

12

Vanderbilt (2), Murray State (6), Arkansas State (4)

2020

10

Arkansas (2), Auburn (3), Tennessee (5)

2021

13

Clemson (7), UAB (3), South Carolina (3)

Derion Kendrick got his first career interception as a Bulldog when he picked off Luke Doty. Five different Georgia players have an interception this season. Last season, only four different Dawgs had a pick.

Last season, Georgia’s first and final points of the season were courtesy of a defensive safety. Against South Carolina, the Bulldogs notched their first safety of 2021 when Doty was sacked in the final minute of the first half.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}