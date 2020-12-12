UGASports - The Daily Recap: What you need to know for game day

Here is the Dec. 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Game preview

Anthony Dasher previewed Saturday’s game between Georgia and Missouri, noting there is still plenty for the Bulldogs to play for.

“With wins against Mizzou and next week (hopefully) against Vanderbilt, Georgia will play in a New Year’s Six Bowl for the fourth straight year,” Dasher wrote.

In addition, this game could see the return of three key players—safety Richard LeCounte (ribs/concussion), defensive tackle Jordan Davis (elbow) and running back Kendall Milton (knee). Considering the number of games LeCounte and Davis missed, you can bet they are ready to return to the field if given the chance.

However, LeCounte remains behind Davis and Milton in terms of a timetable, with Dasher listing him as doubtful for this game.

Dasher also wrote that Georgia must be ready for Missouri’s spread offense, especially with how Mississippi State had success against the Bulldogs' defense.

“Although they're not identical, Missouri’s offense will show a few similarities to what Mississippi State did three weeks ago in Athens,” Dasher wrote. “The Bulldogs struggled against MSU in the first half before allowing just seven points in the second. Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak will continue to dump the ball off if plays downfield don't materialize. As suggested by the Tigers’ last two games, such a strategy can be very effective.”

PFF matchup

Trent Smallwood compared each of the Georgia and Missouri position groups with their respective grades from Pro Football Focus. Although there isn’t a huge body of work for JT Daniels, his 93.8 grade in two games played shows Georgia with a decisive advantage in the passing attack.

Predictions

Every UGASports.com staffer who weighed in has Georgia defeating Missouri. However, some have the Bulldogs covering the 13.5-point spread while others don’t.

The only snow game

It’s expected to be a fairly cold afternoon for Georgia’s game against Missouri. While it is not expected to dip below 32 degrees, Patrick Garbin took a look at the only time the Bulldogs played a game in the snow.

This occurred back in a game against Auburn in 1912 on Thanksgiving Day. The game involved intrigue, drama, surprise and, a few days later, heartache.

Could Gilbert end up at Georgia?

A lot has been made about tight end Arik Gilbert since opting out for the rest of the season at LSU. Both Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney take on the question as for whether Gilbert will end up at Georgia when it’s all said and done.

Both Farrell and Gorney do not think he will wind up in Athens.

“While this makes sense as he’s from Georgia and many expected him to commit there early, I still think he has concerns over how UGA utilizes the tight end position and he might head to Alabama or Tennessee,” Farrell said. “I’m going against everyone else on this one as most assume he’s going to head to Georgia, but let’s not count out the other schools he liked a lot along the way as well. It all comes down to what his issues are and how close to home he wants to be, I suppose.”

“Gilbert’s situation is still too fluid to have any real intel on what the former five-star tight end is going to do, but he had every opportunity in the world to pick Georgia out of high school and he didn’t, so I’d suspect he will look for other opportunities close to home,” Gorney said. “Alabama and Tennessee make sense and I still think we should watch out for Clemson because he would be outstanding in that offense and that is also closer to home. Georgia will be a possibility but again this season - after numerous assurances - Georgia just has not thrown to the tight end much.”

Stats crunch

Dave McMahon has all the important stats to look at it heading into Saturday’s game against Missouri. Of note is Daniels' touchdown percentage, which is a staggering 11.1 since he has thrown for six touchdowns on 54 attempts in two games.

Ben Cleveland, Malik Herring and Monty Rice are captains