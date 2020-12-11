UGASports - Stats Crunch

Georgia and Missouri will square off this Saturday in a game that was originally supposed to take place on November 14th. The Tigers are 5-3. After losing their first two games of 2020, they've won five of their last six, including the last three. In Missouri's last two games. the Tigers have scored 91 combined points. Georgia shut out Missouri last season 27-0. In nine all-time meetings against the Tigers, the Bulldogs have shut out Mizzou three times, including the first-ever matchup in the 1960 Orange Bowl (14-0). The Dawgs have won all four meetings in Columbia, Missouri, and have outscored the Tigers 146-76 in those games. I crunched quite a few stats last week in preparation for the Vanderbilt game. If you didn’t see them, you can check out this link. Instead of giving you the same numbers again, I crunched some different ones for your amusement.



Stats Crunch

JT Daniels threw for two touchdown passes in the South Carolina game, compared to his four against Mississippi State. The six total is even more impressive when you realize he only has 38 completions and 54 attempts on the season. His touchdown percentage is tied for fourth highest in the nation at 11.1 percent, or one for nine. Here are the top six.

Highest TD Pct in the Nation (minimum 50 attempts) Team TD / Attempts TD Pct Kaleb Eleby Western Michigan 16 / 115 13.9 Kyle Trask Florida 38 / 322 11.8 Mike Collins Rice 10 / 86 11.6 JT Daniels Georgia 6 / 54 11.1 Dennis Grosel Boston College 6 / 54 11.1 Jason Bean North Texas 12 / 108 11.1

If Daniels throws for four again, it will set a record for most thrown by a Georgia quarterback against Missouri, although several times, a Bulldog has come close in this short series.

Most TD Passes in a Game vs. Missouri by Georgia Bulldog Player TD passes 2012 Aaron Murray 3 2013 Aaron Murray 3 2016 Jacob Eason 3 2018 Jake Fromm 3 1960 Orange Bowl Fran Tarkenton 2 2017 Jake Fromm 2 2019 Jake Fromm 2

Daniels is averaging ten yards per pass attempt this season. Only Matt Robinson in 1974 (10.88) and Aaron Murray in 2012 (10.09) have averaged a higher total for the Bulldogs. His average is the 12th highest in the nation among players with at least 50 throws this season. On some of the passes, the completions have gone a lot farther. This next graphic shows the list of Bulldogs with receptions for 40 yards or more in game under Kirby Smart.

Georgia players with 40-yard receptions under Kirby Smart 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 McKenzie (3) Godwin (3) Hardman (5) Pickens (4) Burton (3) Ridley (2) Hardman (2) Holloman (2) Blaylock (2) Cook (2) Chubb Crumpton Godwin Swift (2) Jackson (2) Nauta Nauta Nauta Cager McKitty Wims Ridley Simmons Wolf Woerner

If you watched UGASports LIVE this week, you heard Coach Jim Donnan, Radi, Jake, and Dayne discuss why the Dawgs may throw to the tight end spot this week. Georgia tight ends have caught at least 30 passes in a season seven times since 2000. If you're curious about some other teams, Alabama has had this happen five times and Auburn just once. Here are those seven players.

Most Receptions in a Season by UGA Tight End since 2000 Season Receptions Orson Charles 2011 45 Leonard Pope 2005 39 Randy McMichael 2000 32 Ben Watson 2002 31 Martrez Milner 2006 30 Arthur Lynch 2013 30 Isaac Nauta 2018 30

Leonard Pope was the last tight end to outright lead the Bulldogs in receptions back in 2005. A season after, Martrez Milner tied for the team lead in receptions, with wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi. Each week I offer a list of how Georgia running backs have fared in each quarter this season. There was no change in an off-week, of course, but you'll want to click the link above to see how it looks now after four different Dawgs had at least 75 yards on the ground against the Gamecocks. Two of those four, Zamir White and James Cook, also had a pair of touchdown runs. Having a pair do that in the same game is rare. Only 13 times since 1996 has Georgia had a game in which two different players had two or rushing touchdowns in the same game. And some of the players on this list may surprise you.

2 UGA Players with 2+ TD Rushes in Same Game since 1996 Player One Player Two 1996 at Auburn Robert Edwards (3) Torin Kirtsey (2) 1998 vs. Kent State Robert Arnaud (2) Olandis Gary (2) 1999 vs. Kentucky Jasper Sanks (2) Charles Grant (2) 2012 vs. Vanderbilt Todd Gurley (2) Keith Marshall (2) 2012 vs. Tennessee Todd Gurley (3) Keith Marshall (2) 2012 vs. Georgia Tech Todd Gurley (2) Keith Marshall (2) 2014 vs. Troy Sony Michel (3) Faton Bauta (2) 2015 vs. Louisiana-Monroe Nick Chubb (2) Keith Marshall (2) 2015 vs. Southern Nick Chubb (2) Sony Michel (2) 2017 vs. Kentucky Sony Michel (3) Nick Chubb (2) 2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma Sony Michel (3) Nick Chubb (2) 2018 vs. Tennessee D'Andre Swift (2) Justin Fields (2) 2020 at South Carolina Zamir White (2) James Cook (2)

On the season, Zamir White now has nine touchdowns (T-4th in SEC), with at least one touchdown rush in seven of his eight games. With one more rushing touchdown, he'll join three others to achieve the double-digit milestone under Kirby Smart. Check out the list of most touchdown rushes in a season by a Bulldog since 2016.

Most TD Rushes in a Season by Bulldog under Kirby Smart Season Attempts TD Rushes Sony Michel 2017 156 16 Nick Chubb 2017 223 15 D'Andre Swift 2018 163 10 Zamir White 2020 121 9 Nick Chubb 2016 224 8 Elijah Holyfield 2018 159 7 D'Andre Swift 2019 196 7 Brian Herrien 2019 103 7

As I mentioned above, Zamir is tied for fourth in the conference with nine touchdown rushes. One of the players above him in that stat was Kevin Harris of South Carolina. He had just one touchdown rush against Georgia, and just 53 yards on 17 attempts for the game. This week, Georgia faces another player ahead of Zamir on the list: Larry Rountree III. Rountree is currently the active leader in the SEC in career yards rushing with 3,583. He would have had more, but in three games against the Bulldogs, he's compiled only 79 yards rushing on 23 attempts. It seems Georgia has had its way against Missouri over the years in stopping the run, as you can see here.

Missouri Rushing vs. Georgia in Every Matchup Rush Yards Yards per Attempt 1960 Orange Bowl 80 n / a 2012 102 2.6 2013 142 3.8 2014 50 2.3 2015 21 1.0 2016 95 2.6 2017 59 2.5 2018 172 4.6 2019 50 2.1