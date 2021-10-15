The Daily Recap: What Kentucky needs to hang with UGA

Here is the Oct. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

What Kentucky needs to hope for

Anthony Dasher conversed with CatsIllustrated.com’s Justin Rowland about Saturday’s game between Georgia and Kentucky. With the Las Vegas betting line slating Georgia as 24-point favorites, Dasher asked Rowland what would need to happen for the Wildcats to be in the game late in the fourth quarter.

"It seems like recent UK-UGA games have almost devolved into (Mark) Stoops and (Kirby) Smart becoming very conservative game managers who are afraid to coach into a mistake, and it's created these slugfests where UGA has just been the superior version of the same philosophy,” Rowland said. “There's more potential for points this year, but Kentucky's best chance is probably to hope for UGA to throw three picks, as happened against South Carolina a few years ago.

"Kentucky will play how it does. Run to set up the pass. Take some shots, try some screens with Wan'Dale (Robinson), and play a style of defense that keeps everything in front, takes away big plays, and lean on a stout run defense.

"I'm leaning toward a pick along the lines of 27-10 UGA."

Smith will miss remainder of season

Georgia will be without defensive back Tykee Smith for the remainder of the 2021 season. Smith tore his ACL during Tuesday’s practice. Georgia has seen a recent run of injuries in the defensive backfield, with Ameer Speed (ankle) and Christopher Smith (shoulder) also banged up.

Smith had recently returned to the playing field after missing the first four games of the season due to a foot injury.

‘Pressure is a privilege’

With Georgia sitting atop the college football rankings, Dasher wrote about the dangers of buying into the extra hype that comes along with the big target. Of course, receiver Kearis Jackson noted that while this is a position the Bulldogs want to be, it’s not the end goal.

“Pressure is a privilege,” Jackson said. “Coach Smart says this all the time. We want to be No. 1 at the end of the season. It’s great to be No. 1 now, but we need to go into each and every game with the same mindset if we want to be No. 1 at the end of the year.”

Rumors vs. Facts