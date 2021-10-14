Tykee Smith out for the year

Georgia has lost defensive back Tykee Smith for the year due to a torn ACL, multiple sources confirmed to UGASports.

The injury took place in practice on Tuesday. DawgsHQ was the first to report the news.

Smith, who missed the first four games of the season with a foot injury, saw limited action last week at Auburn.

A transfer from West Virginia, Smith was practicing at the star position. He came into the year expected to share time with Latavious Brini.

Head coach Kirby Smart spoke about Smith on Monday, saying how much he was looking forward to him getting back on the field.

"Well he's a starter that we rep at safety when we go regular, and there's no nickel on the field, so he knows some of the safety stuff. But it wouldn't be fair to say coming off injury, 'you'll learn this new position.' (Latavious) Brini is cross-trained, and Brini works at safety, so both Brini and (Javon) Bullard give us flexibility because we think Javon Bullard is a really good football player, and he's growing up day by day.



"He was playing a good bit, and we're going to be able to work Brini and Bullard both at safety with Tykee (Smith) repping and starting as well. But that doesn't mean that Tykee's going to be the only star, because right now Dan (Jackson) is playing safety. So we have to cross-train. We got four safeties who we feel like can go in the game and play, and we feel like we got two or three stars."

Unfortunately, that number is reduced even more.



The Bulldogs have already lost cornerback Jalen Kimber for the year with a shoulder injury. Starting safety Christopher Smith is also questionable for Saturday’s game against Kentucky after his shoulder popped out of place last week at Auburn.

Georgia is also without backup cornerback Ameer Speed for Saturday, due to an injured ankle.

With Smith now out, look for redshirt sophomore Dan Jackson, senior William Poole, and freshmen Javon Bullard and David Daniel, to see even more playing time at the safety/star positions.