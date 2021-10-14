 UGASports - Stats Crunch: Kentucky Game
Stats Crunch: Kentucky Game

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Georgia is once again No. 1 and has a perfect record. This Saturday the Dawgs will face another team with a perfect 6-0 record, the Kentucky Wildcats. The Bulldogs are 6-0 for the third time under Kirby Smart. Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time since 1950, when the Wildcats were led by a head coach named Bear Bryant.

Georgia has won the last 11 meetings over Kentucky and has defeated the Wildcats 60 times in all. Last week, the Bulldogs handled the Auburn Tigers 34-10 out on the Plains. Both Auburn and Kentucky appear on the list of teams that Georgia has defeated the most all-time. Check out this list as we look back at the win at Auburn and the game ahead to Kentucky in this week’s Stats Crunch.

Most Wins By Georgia Over Opponent
Overall Wins 2021 Meeting

Georgia Tech

68

November 27

Auburn

62

Defeated Tigers 34-10

Kentucky

60

Saturday

Vanderbilt

59

Defeated Commodores 62-0

South Carolina

53

Defeated Gamecocks 40-13

Florida

53

October 30

Clemson

43

Defeated Tigers 10-3

Here's a list of the longest win streaks Georgia has had over its opponents.

Georgia: Longest Win Streaks Over Opponent
Wins in a row Seasons during streak

Mercer

22

1892 - 1941

Ole Miss

12

1977 - 1988

Kentucky

11

2010 - present

Vanderbilt

10

1908 - 1941

Clemson

10

1920 - 1954

Vanderbilt

10

1966 - 1977

Kentucky

10

1978 - 1987

Ole Miss

10

1997 - 2012

Auburn

9

1923 - 1931

The Citadel

9

1912 - 1958

Mississippi State

9

1975 - 2006

Kentucky

9

1997 - 2005

The main reason Georgia is 6-0 is due to its dominating defense. The Bulldogs lead the nation in many categories. Here are three, and you can see the size of their lead in each case.

Top Defenses in the Nation
Points Per Game Allowed Scrimmage TD Allowed Total Yards Per Game Allowed

Georgia - 5.5

Georgia - 2

Georgia - 203.5

Cincinnati - 12.2

Clemson - 5

Wisconsin - 217.8

Clemson - 12.2

Cincinnati - 7

Iowa State - 232.4

Iowa - 13.0

Iowa State - 7

Houston - 264.5

Penn State - 13.8

Toledo - 7

Liberty - 266.2

Georgia’s defense had four sacks last week against Auburn. Prior to facing the Bulldogs, the Tigers allowed just three sacks in their first five games combined. It was the third time this season the Dawgs have had at least four sacks in a game. The team has 22 sacks as a whole and leads the SEC in that category. The 22 sacks after six games are the most by Georgia under Smart.

Georgia: Sacks Through FIrst 6 Games Under Kirby Smart
Sacks Through First 6 Games Sacks All Season

2016

11

29

2017

10

34

2018

6

24

2019

15

32

2020

18

33

2021

22

???

The Dawgs’ offensive line has done the opposite. Georgia quarterback has only been sacked three times this season.

Defensively, the 33 points allowed so far this season are the second fewest in the SEC era (1933 to present). Only the 1935 team had fewer, and it allowed 24. The 1950 and 1954 teams were close, as they allowed 34 points through the first six games. The 1920 team holds the record for fewest after six games, when it allowed just three points. The three points came against Oglethorpe.

Also, the Bulldogs have allowed 33 points this season and yet their average margin of victory this season is 34.3.


On offense, it was the Stetson Bennett show again. He and JT Daniels have been leading the way for the Bulldogs. Each quarterback has done well, as you can see from these stats.

Georgia: Quarterback Stats Comparison
JT Daniels Stetson Bennett

Games / Starts

3 / 3

5 / 3

Completion Pct

76.1 (54/71)

69.4 (43/62)

Pass Yards

567

746

TD / INT

5 / 2

8 / 2

Rush Yards

-15

126

For the 19th time under Kirby Smart, and for the second time this season, Georgia rushed for and passed for 200 yards in the same game. The Bulldogs are 19-0 in that stretch when that happens.

Redshirt Freshman Ladd McConkey had career highs in both receptions and yards receiving. His 60-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter was his career-long, and his second score via the air this season (he had a touchdown run as well). He and fellow true freshmen Brock Bowers and Adonai Mitchell are among the biggest weapons in the passing game this season. Look at the leaders in touchdown receptions by SEC freshmen this season.

Most TD Receptions by SEC Freshman this season
School TD Receptions

Brock Bowers

Georgia

4

Ladd McConkey

Georgia

2

Adonai Mitchell

Georgia

2

JJ Hester

Missouri

2

Deion Smith

LSU

2

Bowers and McConkey each have a 100-yard receiving game this season. Georgia and FAU are the only two schools in the country with two or more freshmen who have 100-yard receiving games this season.

As for running the ball, Zamir White matched his career high and scored a pair of touchdowns for the second straight game. He's now scored at least one touchdown in 13 of his last 16 games, dating back to the start of last season. He now has 20 career touchdowns from the ground. That's tied for second for the most during Smart’s tenure (Nick Chubb and Sony Michel had more prior).

Most TD Rushes by Georgia Player Under Kirby Smart
Seasons TD Rushes

Nick Chubb

2016 - 2017

23

Sony Michel

2016 - 2017

20

D'Andre Swift

2017 - 2019

20

Zamir White

2019 - present

20

Brian Herrien

2016 - 2019

13

James Cook

2018 - present

9

Elijah Holyfield

2016 - 2018

9
*** Chubb had 44 and Michel had 33 in their overall careers at Georgia

In sharing the load this season, Georgia has five running backs who have done some damage during the game.

Georgia Top 5 Running Backs: Quarter-by-Quarter this season
1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter

Zamir White

23 / 83 / 2

14 / 58 / 1

22 / 140 / 1

12 / 73 / 2

James Cook

12 / 81 / 1

14 / 77 / 0

9 / 52 / 1

6 / 35 / 0

Kendall Milton

9 / 33 / 1

9 / 23 / 0

12 / 65 / 0

15 / 89 / 0

Kenny McIntosh

4 / 16 / 0

8 / 5 / 0

10 / 45 / 1

7 / 63 / 0

Daijun Edwards

0 / 0 / 0

0 / 0 / 0

3 / 18 / 0

24 / 61 / 1
*** Rushes / Yards / Touchdowns

Finally, another shoutout to the top dawg, Kirby Smart. Smart is 5-0 against Kentucky as a head coach, and was 3-1 against the Wildcats as a player. Did you know that Kirby had four of his 13 career interceptions against Kentucky, and all of them came against future top pick Tim Couch.

