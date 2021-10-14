Stats Crunch: Kentucky Game

Georgia is once again No. 1 and has a perfect record. This Saturday the Dawgs will face another team with a perfect 6-0 record, the Kentucky Wildcats. The Bulldogs are 6-0 for the third time under Kirby Smart. Kentucky is 6-0 for the first time since 1950, when the Wildcats were led by a head coach named Bear Bryant. Georgia has won the last 11 meetings over Kentucky and has defeated the Wildcats 60 times in all. Last week, the Bulldogs handled the Auburn Tigers 34-10 out on the Plains. Both Auburn and Kentucky appear on the list of teams that Georgia has defeated the most all-time. Check out this list as we look back at the win at Auburn and the game ahead to Kentucky in this week’s Stats Crunch.

Most Wins By Georgia Over Opponent Overall Wins 2021 Meeting Georgia Tech 68 November 27 Auburn 62 Defeated Tigers 34-10 Kentucky 60 Saturday Vanderbilt 59 Defeated Commodores 62-0 South Carolina 53 Defeated Gamecocks 40-13 Florida 53 October 30 Clemson 43 Defeated Tigers 10-3

Here's a list of the longest win streaks Georgia has had over its opponents.

Georgia: Longest Win Streaks Over Opponent Wins in a row Seasons during streak Mercer 22 1892 - 1941 Ole Miss 12 1977 - 1988 Kentucky 11 2010 - present Vanderbilt 10 1908 - 1941 Clemson 10 1920 - 1954 Vanderbilt 10 1966 - 1977 Kentucky 10 1978 - 1987 Ole Miss 10 1997 - 2012 Auburn 9 1923 - 1931 The Citadel 9 1912 - 1958 Mississippi State 9 1975 - 2006 Kentucky 9 1997 - 2005

The main reason Georgia is 6-0 is due to its dominating defense. The Bulldogs lead the nation in many categories. Here are three, and you can see the size of their lead in each case.

Top Defenses in the Nation Points Per Game Allowed Scrimmage TD Allowed Total Yards Per Game Allowed Georgia - 5.5 Georgia - 2 Georgia - 203.5 Cincinnati - 12.2 Clemson - 5 Wisconsin - 217.8 Clemson - 12.2 Cincinnati - 7 Iowa State - 232.4 Iowa - 13.0 Iowa State - 7 Houston - 264.5 Penn State - 13.8 Toledo - 7 Liberty - 266.2

Georgia’s defense had four sacks last week against Auburn. Prior to facing the Bulldogs, the Tigers allowed just three sacks in their first five games combined. It was the third time this season the Dawgs have had at least four sacks in a game. The team has 22 sacks as a whole and leads the SEC in that category. The 22 sacks after six games are the most by Georgia under Smart.

Georgia: Sacks Through FIrst 6 Games Under Kirby Smart Sacks Through First 6 Games Sacks All Season 2016 11 29 2017 10 34 2018 6 24 2019 15 32 2020 18 33 2021 22 ???

The Dawgs’ offensive line has done the opposite. Georgia quarterback has only been sacked three times this season. Defensively, the 33 points allowed so far this season are the second fewest in the SEC era (1933 to present). Only the 1935 team had fewer, and it allowed 24. The 1950 and 1954 teams were close, as they allowed 34 points through the first six games. The 1920 team holds the record for fewest after six games, when it allowed just three points. The three points came against Oglethorpe. Also, the Bulldogs have allowed 33 points this season and yet their average margin of victory this season is 34.3.



On offense, it was the Stetson Bennett show again. He and JT Daniels have been leading the way for the Bulldogs. Each quarterback has done well, as you can see from these stats.

Georgia: Quarterback Stats Comparison JT Daniels Stetson Bennett Games / Starts 3 / 3 5 / 3 Completion Pct 76.1 (54/71) 69.4 (43/62) Pass Yards 567 746 TD / INT 5 / 2 8 / 2 Rush Yards -15 126

For the 19th time under Kirby Smart, and for the second time this season, Georgia rushed for and passed for 200 yards in the same game. The Bulldogs are 19-0 in that stretch when that happens. Redshirt Freshman Ladd McConkey had career highs in both receptions and yards receiving. His 60-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter was his career-long, and his second score via the air this season (he had a touchdown run as well). He and fellow true freshmen Brock Bowers and Adonai Mitchell are among the biggest weapons in the passing game this season. Look at the leaders in touchdown receptions by SEC freshmen this season.

Most TD Receptions by SEC Freshman this season School TD Receptions Brock Bowers Georgia 4 Ladd McConkey Georgia 2 Adonai Mitchell Georgia 2 JJ Hester Missouri 2 Deion Smith LSU 2

Bowers and McConkey each have a 100-yard receiving game this season. Georgia and FAU are the only two schools in the country with two or more freshmen who have 100-yard receiving games this season. As for running the ball, Zamir White matched his career high and scored a pair of touchdowns for the second straight game. He's now scored at least one touchdown in 13 of his last 16 games, dating back to the start of last season. He now has 20 career touchdowns from the ground. That's tied for second for the most during Smart’s tenure (Nick Chubb and Sony Michel had more prior).

Most TD Rushes by Georgia Player Under Kirby Smart Seasons TD Rushes Nick Chubb 2016 - 2017 23 Sony Michel 2016 - 2017 20 D'Andre Swift 2017 - 2019 20 Zamir White 2019 - present 20 Brian Herrien 2016 - 2019 13 James Cook 2018 - present 9 Elijah Holyfield 2016 - 2018 9

In sharing the load this season, Georgia has five running backs who have done some damage during the game.

Georgia Top 5 Running Backs: Quarter-by-Quarter this season 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Zamir White 23 / 83 / 2 14 / 58 / 1 22 / 140 / 1 12 / 73 / 2 James Cook 12 / 81 / 1 14 / 77 / 0 9 / 52 / 1 6 / 35 / 0 Kendall Milton 9 / 33 / 1 9 / 23 / 0 12 / 65 / 0 15 / 89 / 0 Kenny McIntosh 4 / 16 / 0 8 / 5 / 0 10 / 45 / 1 7 / 63 / 0 Daijun Edwards 0 / 0 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 3 / 18 / 0 24 / 61 / 1