The Daily Recap: What adding Derion Kendrick would mean

Here is the May 31 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

What Kendrick’s addition would mean

UGASports.com has been reporting that both former Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick and former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert have a good chance of transferring to Georgia in the coming days.

As for Kendrick, Anthony Dasher wrote what it would mean for Kendrick to end up at Georgia. Kendrick would be the third transfer addition in the secondary in addition to Tykee Smith (West Virginia) and Brandon Turnage (Alabama).

This was a position that needed all the help it could get earlier this offseason, thanks to NFL entries and transfers.

“Two weeks ago, former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage announced he was committing to Georgia,” Dasher wrote. “While there’s no doubt the former four-star would be a nice addition, Kendrick is exactly the kind of impact performer the Bulldogs need at the position. A former All-ACC performer, Kendrick could theoretically step in and shore up a position group that is talented but extremely young.

“UGASports has been reporting on Kendrick for several weeks now, including word that his misdemeanor charge of “unlawful carrying of a handgun” has been dropped. That would appear to be the final hurdle Kendrick would need to gain admission to Georgia.”

Insider note on Gilbert

Over the weekend, Radi Nabulsi dropped an insider note on Gilbert that would indicate great things for the Bulldogs. He explained that on Jan. 1, he predicted that if Gilbert ended up in the transfer portal, he would end up at Georgia.

Nabulsi then went through Gilbert’s offseason timeline.

