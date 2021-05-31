The Daily Recap: What adding Derion Kendrick would mean
Here is the May 31 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
What Kendrick’s addition would mean
UGASports.com has been reporting that both former Clemson defensive back Derion Kendrick and former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert have a good chance of transferring to Georgia in the coming days.
As for Kendrick, Anthony Dasher wrote what it would mean for Kendrick to end up at Georgia. Kendrick would be the third transfer addition in the secondary in addition to Tykee Smith (West Virginia) and Brandon Turnage (Alabama).
This was a position that needed all the help it could get earlier this offseason, thanks to NFL entries and transfers.
“Two weeks ago, former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage announced he was committing to Georgia,” Dasher wrote. “While there’s no doubt the former four-star would be a nice addition, Kendrick is exactly the kind of impact performer the Bulldogs need at the position. A former All-ACC performer, Kendrick could theoretically step in and shore up a position group that is talented but extremely young.
“UGASports has been reporting on Kendrick for several weeks now, including word that his misdemeanor charge of “unlawful carrying of a handgun” has been dropped. That would appear to be the final hurdle Kendrick would need to gain admission to Georgia.”
Insider note on Gilbert
Over the weekend, Radi Nabulsi dropped an insider note on Gilbert that would indicate great things for the Bulldogs. He explained that on Jan. 1, he predicted that if Gilbert ended up in the transfer portal, he would end up at Georgia.
Nabulsi then went through Gilbert’s offseason timeline.
He concluded it with a prediction. With the prediction being on the Dawgvent, you must be a UGASports.com subscriber to read it. If you haven’t subscribed yet, please do so today!
UGASports Call-In Show
Paul Maharry and Blayne Gilmer held court on the weekly call-in show, discussing the latest with the Bulldogs. Topics included the transfer talk and June’s visitor list.
Three Dawgs are helping recruit Inniss
Brandon Inniss (American Heritage/Plantation, Fla.) is the top receiver in the country for the class of 2023. To Georgia’s delight, it is in the running for the star player with three players aiding the cause.
“American Heritage has certainly been good to the Georgia Bulldogs in the past. Isaiah McKenzie, Sony Michel, and Tyson Campbell all come to mind,” Gilmer wrote. “However, there are Dawg connections unrelated to American Heritage who are currently working on Brandon Inniss. Inniss is the top-ranked receiver in the Class of 2023, and has a pair of Georgia receivers reaching out to try and bring Inniss to Athens. George Pickens and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint are both working on him.
“Also, Inniss is formerly of the University School in Fort Lauderdale. University School is the alma mater of Kenny McIntosh. McIntosh played with Inniss at University School when Inniss played on the varsity football team as an eighth grader. The bond between Inniss and McIntosh is strong, according to a recent conversation with the receiver from South Florida who will be in Athens on June 5 for an unofficial visit.”
Offensive line focus
Gilmer wrote that Georgia is likely to take three or four offensive linemen in the class of 2022. With that in mind, he listed who is expected to visit when players are able to do so beginning on Tuesday.
“We've been able to confirm that Elijah Pritchett, Falentha Carswell, Tyler Gibson, Cason Henry, Drew Bobo, and Dayne Shor will be in Athens for unofficial visits on June 1,” Gilmer wrote. “Addison Nichols, Jacob Hood, and Tyler Booker are scheduled for official visits on June 4-6, June 11-13, and June 18-20 respectively. Earnest Greene, a 6-foot-5, 330-pound guard from St. John Bosco in California, is due in Athens in late June, for an unofficial visit, rounding out the 2022 offensive line visits, so far.”
Softball: College World Series bound
Over the weekend, Georgia’s softball team punched its ticket to the College World Series. The Bulldogs upset Florida by sweeping them with two victories in the super regional.
Prior to the NCAA Tournament, Georgia dropped seven games in a row. The Bulldogs have since turned the tide, becoming only the eighth unseeded team to ever reach the College World Series.
“I think it’s just the continued belief in each other. We could have gotten down on each other, but we didn’t,” Georgia head coach Lu Harris-Champer said. “They stayed strong for each other. At the end of the day, I think you have that trust with each other. That was the difference for us.”
Georgia’s opening game will be against Oklahoma State on Thursday at 2 p.m.
UGA offers Jamaal Jarrett
Hawks take a 3-1 lead over the Knicks
Brock Vandagriff had a birthday over the weekend
Outside the Vent
A five-star offensive lineman previewed his busy schedule for the month of June.
College football’s bowl schedule has been set.
The Seahawks have entered the trade conversation for Falcons WR Julio Jones.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852