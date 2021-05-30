The Dashboard: Big week ahead

This promises to be a very big week for college football, the SEC, and potentially the Georgia Bulldogs.

On Tuesday, for the first time in 15 months, coaches will be able to host and meet with recruits on their respective campuses as the Covid-induced dead period finally comes to an end.

Kirby Smart and his staff will not be wasting any time.

Between now and next Sunday, Georgia is expected to welcome approximately 30 major recruits to campus, many of whom will be setting foot in the Classic City for the first time.

During a video presentation to members of the UGA Athletic Board last week at Reynolds Plantation, Smart summed it up succinctly.

“We’ve had 16 months without any kids being on campus. It’s about to go crazy, as we say around here. We’re about to have a ton kids come in and stop by and I’m excited as we get the facilities to show off to them and our coaches get to work in a great environment,” Smart told the group. “So, we’re excited to have packed stands this fall. I know you guys are excited the same way. Hopefully, things get back to as close to normal as possible and we’re going to have an exciting football season.”

There will be a lot for recruits to see.

While the team’s Indoor facility remains a hit, for the first time, Smart will be able to show off his new $80 million football building to recruits.

Complete with a new 22,000 square foot weight room, the new facility also includes a new nutrition center, locker rooms, sports medicine areas and coaches’ offices. The pools in the locker room and the giant videoboards in the weight room are going to knock their socks off.

The entire project is expected to be completed by January of 2022.

Tuesday also signifies the return of current players to campus for the start of voluntary summer conditioning.

Everyone who should be there will be there to begin their workouts under the auspices of strength coach Scott Sinclair and his staff. Summer classes get underway on June 11.

Could a couple of new faces be part of the equation? That’s what Bulldog fans would love to know.

Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick and LSU tight end Arik Gilbert would certainly be welcomed additions.

Smart has made no secret of his desire to add some experience to his youthful secondary, especially at cornerback.

Two weeks ago, former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage announced he was committing to Georgia. While there’s no doubt the former four-star would be a nice addition, Kendrick is exactly the kind of impact performer the Bulldogs need at the position.

A former All-ACC performer, Kendrick could theoretically step in and shore up a position group that is talented but extremely young.

UGASports has been reporting on Kendrick for several weeks now, including word that his misdemeanor charge of “unlawful carrying of a handgun” has been dropped. That would appear to be the final hurdle Kendrick would need to gain admission to Georgia.

The situation involving Gilbert is also one to keep a close eye on.

Upon entering the transfer portal in early January, Gilbert initially committed to Florida, before jumping back into the portal, where he currently resides.

But perhaps not for long.

Our Radi Nabulsi reported Saturday that Gilbert is expected to “show up” at Georgia this week, which would go along with his tweet months ago when the former Marietta standout stated he would not make an announcement but would instead show up and enroll.

The NCAA has given the thumbs up allowing athletes to take a one-time transfer, and the SEC is expected to follow suit in regard to intraconference transfers when it votes on the matter later this week.

If both scenarios occur, watch out.

Getting Kendrick would shore up arguably the biggest position of need. Gilbert, meanwhile, would make what already appears to be a position of strength even better and further soften the blow of not having George Pickens (ACL) available for most of the year.

Stay tuned.