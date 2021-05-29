Memorial Day weekend is the calm before the storm. June 1 is going to bring a recruiting flurry the likes of which college football has not seen. Members of the Class of 2022 through the Class of 2025 and all those in between will be storming onto campuses across America. Here are some notes and information that we at UGASports.com have gathered on offensive line targets of the Georgia Bulldogs, heading into this vital recruiting period,