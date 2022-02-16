The Daily Recap: 'We need guys like you to come back in our program'

Here is the Feb. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Message clear for Burley

When he visited Georgia’s national championship celebration in Athens, defensive end Vic Burley (Warner Robins/Warner Robins, Ga.) said head coach Kirby Smart made one thing quite clear.

“What he preached that day was, ‘We need guys like you to come back in our program so we can win another one,’” Burley said.

High on Georgia’s recruiting wish list, defensive line coach Tray Scott told Burley that he compares to former UGA defensive lineman Travon Walker.

Georgia has contact with talented 2025 QB

Although the near-term focus is on Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans) and Nico Iamaleava (Warren/Downey, Calif.), Georgia has been in contact with a talented quarterback in the class of 2025.

Ryan Montgomery (Findlay/Findlay, Ohio) spoke with offensive coordinator Todd Monken recently, with the two having a productive conversation. Montgomery has a standing invitation to visit Georgia’s campus for spring practice, summer recruiting trips and fall football games.

As a freshman, Montgomery completed 173 of 299 passes for 2420 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Osborne improves

Defensive end Hunter Osborne (Hewitt Trussville/Trussville, Ala.) picked up an offer from Georgia, with Scott telling him how much he has improved his game.

"He said from last time when I went to camp to now I have truly made a remarkable transformation of my body and my play on the field," Osborne said. "He said he loves how I play and can't wait to build the relationship."

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young took fan and listener questions from UGASports.com. Many were related to the Super Bowl, Hall of Fame, and how Georgia will line up heading into spring practice.