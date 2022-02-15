Hunter Osborne has come a long way over the past eight months.

At least he has in the eyes of Tray Scott. Georgia's defensive line coach spoke with Osborne on Monday afternoon, telling the 2023 defensive end his game has changed dramatically over the past year.

Those changes led to an offer from the defending national champions.

"It was truly just a mind-blowing phone call," Osborne said. "I am just so grateful to receive the offer."