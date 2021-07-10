The Daily Recap: Warren McClendon's a 'mainstay' up front

Here is the July 10 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

McClendon’s becoming a force

As a redshirt freshman, Warren McClendon asserted himself as a consistent presence on Georgia’s offensive line at right tackle. McClendon played the bulk of the offensive snaps and performed well in his first full season of playing time.

In 2020, Pro Football Focus awarded him a 71.8 overall grade, which includes grades of 67.5 in run blocking and 71.3 in pass blocking.

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins both believe McClendon will hold his starting right tackle spot as Georgia approaches the 2021 season.

"Warren McClendon was a mainstay for Georgia's 2020 offense," Young said. "The right tackle played 82 percent of the team's offensive snaps. He has the size to start in the SEC, and he showed his stellar footwork on the play above. While the competition is stiff on the offensive line, McClendon has all the talent needed to stave off other tackles trying to take his job."

"A steady performer from the moment he entered the game against Arkansas, McClendon actually played the third-most snaps of all the offensive players (595)," Rollins said. "As a pass blocker, he only allowed more than one quarterback pressure in two games (Tennessee and Florida), and 12 total on 293 pass block snaps. Also, like many of his teammates, he finished the season on a high note. In the final four games, McClendon had a 79.8 pass block grade and only allowed three quarterback pressures on 129 pass block snaps."

Robinson is under the radar

Blayne Gilmer wrote about how receiver Justin Robinson projects into Georgia’s offense for the 2021 season. While many others have received the bulk of the attention at the position, Gilmer wrote that Robinson may provide some great value.

“Robinson is a big receiver. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Robinson brings the matchup headaches on the outside that offensive coordinators love and that defensive coordinators detest,” Gilmer wrote. “Robinson, when healthy, is a high 4.5 second 40-yard dash runner. Also, at times and especially in high school, Robinson has shown the ability to utilize his size, strength, and vertical jumping ability to win the proverbial 50/50 ball—the pass thrown up for grabs.

“Robinson is a trainee of Terrence Edwards, the only receiver in Georgia's history to eclipse 1000 yards in a single season. Having spoken to Edwards about Robinson when the former Eagles Landing standout was being recruited by Georgia, Edwards made it clear that Robinson is a special talent. The size and speed combination of Robinson, even then, had Edwards drawing a comparison to former Georgia receivers Lawrence Cager and Javon Wims. Suffice it to say, if Justin Robinson at any point in his career is able to produce like Cager and Wims in their breakout Georgia seasons, the program will have to consider Robinson's time in Athens a success.”

‘You’re gonna have someone who can dominate the line of scrimmage’

Given he has had the ability to coach five-star edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton at McDonogh in Owings Mills, Md., Hakeem Sule explained just how good he’s been for his program.

"As a coach, it's fun coaching a guy with Dani's ability," Sule said. "You know week in and week out you're gonna have someone who can dominate the line of scrimmage. And as the guy who has coached the defensive side of the ball, and now the head coach, I tell you would rather have a guy like Dani on your side, as opposed to being on opposing team."

With Dennis-Sutton placing Georgia high on his list, Sule said he wanted to get a feel for the program and visited Athens with his star player’s family.

"The intent for my trip down there (Athens) was: I've been to some of the other places that Dani has high on his list," Sule said. "I hadn't had the opportunity to go see Georgia, meet the staff. I just thought it was both in my best interest and Dani's best interest to just go down there and talk to their coaches and see what the program is all about. I can see why Georgia is high on his list after meeting with those coaches. It's a place where you saw a lot of personal connections and relationships being built within the staff. I mean, it seems like Athens was home for a lot of those coaches."

