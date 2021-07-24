The Daily Recap: Up next at edge rusher

Here is the July 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

On to the next

With edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton (McDonogh/Owings Mills, Md.) choosing to commit to Penn State, Jed May compiled a list of who’s next at the position when it comes to Georgia recruiting.

Among the prospects May wrote about is Shemar Stewart (Monsignor Pace/Opa Locka, Fla.).

“The No. 5 strongside defensive end in the country took an ‘amazing’ visit to Athens in June,” Stewart wrote. “Stewart, along with his high school coach Moe Marquez, spent around 24 hours in Athens on an unofficial trip. Georgia crushed the visit and sit among Stewart's top schools as of now. He told UGASports back in June that Georgia, Ohio State, Miami, and Clemson were pushing for him the hardest. Look for the Bulldogs' interest to ramp up even more after missing out on Dennis-Sutton.”

May also noted Georgia’s interest in CJ Madden (Cedar Grove/Ellenwood, Ga.), who was previously committed to Colorado before the Bulldogs came calling.

“Georgia has been pushing hard for Madden ever since he decommitted from Colorado on June 21,” May wrote. “In fact, he told UGASports the Bulldogs are the team recruiting him the hardest among his lead group of Georgia, Colorado, Ole Miss, and Georgia Tech. Madden plans to silently commit by the end of July before publicly announcing in September. With that timeline, Georgia seems to be in a good position.”

Ten Bulldogs earn All-SEC honors

The reporters covering the SEC placed 10 Georgia players on their three all-conference teams following the completion of SEC Media Days.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis and punter Jake Camada represented Georgia on the first team. On the second team are quarterback JT Daniels, running back Zamir White, receiver George Pickens and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer. On the third team are defensive lineman Travon Walker, linebacker Nakobe Dean, safety Lewis Cine and receiver Kearis Jackson, who made the unit as a return specialist.

It was obviously interesting to see Pickens make the second team since he’s not expected to play the bulk of the 2021 season due to a torn ACL suffered this past spring.

Georgia was the media’s pick to win the SEC East. However, the media selected Alabama to win the conference once again

Fall camp is slated to begin on Aug. 6.

“We need to be better everywhere. It starts with what we do. But the introspection was for us to find maybe a different way to do things and hear a different voice, and we've done that,” he said. “We've tried to make that more difficult through our introspection and through our meetings and through our growth as a team. I'm just excited to see the dividends of that in fall camp of where we can go and where we can get better.

What Georgia is getting in Robinson

Sam Spiegelman described what Georgia is getting in running back Branson Robinson (Germantown/Madison, Miss.), who committed to the program on Thursday.

“​​After a bounce-back junior year and an impressive offseason in which he showcased his enormous power as well as his speed and ability to catch out of the backfield and dominate in camp settings, Robinson was crowned the nation's top running back,” Spiegelman wrote. “The between-the-tackles runner has excellent balance and quick feet. He explodes through the line and shrugs off would-be tacklers seamlessly, bearing an eerie resemblance to former Georgia running back Nick Chubb, who is in the conversation as one of the best pure backs in the entire NFL.”

