SEC media makes their season predictions
As expected, the press who attended SEC Media Days this week in Hoover expected Georgia to have a very good year.
In the annual vote, the Bulldogs were selected to win the SEC East easily, finishing with 124 first-place votes out of 134 total votes cast, followed by Florida with seven and Kentucky with two.
Alabama was again the pick to win the West, garnering 130 first-place votes, with Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, and Arkansas getting one each.
Not surprisingly, the Crimson Tide was also picked to win the SEC Championship with 84 votes, but Georgia earned 45, suggesting the Bulldogs might have a better shot than some might believe.
Head coach Kirby Smart addressed his team’s expectations during Media Days on Tuesday.
“I've got a quote for you here that really drives home what we think about expectations at University of Georgia. Success comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it. Say that again. Success comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it,” Smart said. “That's Henry David Thoreau. For me, that's it. I'm too busy working. I'm too busy trying to do the next thing. I'm too busy trying to take the next step to give our team a competitive advantage to really worry about expectations. That's you guys' question today; that's usually what people want to know about. But for me, I'm too busy working to worry about that.”
|School
|First Place Votes
|Total Points
|
Georgia
|
124
|
923
|
Florida
|
7
|
784
|
Kentucky
|
2
|
624
|
Missouri
|
555
|
Tennessee
|
362
|
South Carolina
|
355
|
Vanderbilt
|
149
|Team
|First Place Votes
|Points
|
Alabama
|
130
|
932
|
Texas A&M
|
1
|
760
|
LSU
|
1
|
633
|
Ole Miss
|
1
|
529
|
Auburn
|
440
|
Arkansas
|
1
|
241
|
Mississippi State
|
217
|Team
|Votes
|
Alabama
|
84
|
Georgia
|
45
|
Ole Miss
|
1
|
Texas A&M
|
1
|
Florida
|
1
|
Kentucky
|
1
|
South Carolina
|
1
The Preseason All-SEC teams were also announced with 10 Bulldogs making the squad.
Georgia placed two members on the first team, nose guard Jordan Davis and punter Jake Camarda.
Four players earned second-team honors: quarterback JT Daniels, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, running back Zamir White and wide receiver George Pickens.
The choice of Pickens was curious, considering the junior is recovering from his spring ACL injury and Smart has not placed a timetable for his return.
Smart did say Tuesday that Pickens is doing straight-line running but is still a long way from seeing the field.
Kearis Jackson, Travon Walker and Lewis Cine earned spots on the third team.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to begin fall camp on Aug. 6.
Smart cannot wait to begin.
“We need to be better everywhere. It starts with what we do. But the introspection was for us to find maybe a different way to do things and hear a different voice, and we've done that,” he said. “We've tried to make that more difficult through our introspection and through our meetings and through our growth as a team. I'm just excited to see the dividends of that in fall camp of where we can go and where we can get better.
Preseason All-SEC Team
2021 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR - John Metchie III, Alabama
WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL - Evan Neal, Alabama
OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee
C - Nick Brahms, Auburn
Second-Team
QB – JT Daniels, Georgia
RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina
RB - Zamir White, Georgia
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - George Pickens, Georgia
TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - Ed Ingram, LSU
OL - Austin Deculus, LSU
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Third-Team
QB – Bo Nix, Auburn
RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida
TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky
*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri
*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida
*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
LB - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
LB - Christian Harris, Alabama
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB - Derek Stingley, LSU
DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida
Second-Team
DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB - Elias Ricks, LSU
Third-Team
DL - DJ Dale, Alabama
DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
DL - Travon Walker, Georgia
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn
DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia
DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK - Cade York, LSU
RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Second-Team
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Third-Team
P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* - Indicates a tie