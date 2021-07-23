SEC media makes their season predictions

As expected, the press who attended SEC Media Days this week in Hoover expected Georgia to have a very good year.

In the annual vote, the Bulldogs were selected to win the SEC East easily, finishing with 124 first-place votes out of 134 total votes cast, followed by Florida with seven and Kentucky with two.

Alabama was again the pick to win the West, garnering 130 first-place votes, with Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, and Arkansas getting one each.

Not surprisingly, the Crimson Tide was also picked to win the SEC Championship with 84 votes, but Georgia earned 45, suggesting the Bulldogs might have a better shot than some might believe.

Head coach Kirby Smart addressed his team’s expectations during Media Days on Tuesday.

“I've got a quote for you here that really drives home what we think about expectations at University of Georgia. Success comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it. Say that again. Success comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it,” Smart said. “That's Henry David Thoreau. For me, that's it. I'm too busy working. I'm too busy trying to do the next thing. I'm too busy trying to take the next step to give our team a competitive advantage to really worry about expectations. That's you guys' question today; that's usually what people want to know about. But for me, I'm too busy working to worry about that.”