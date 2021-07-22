One of Georgia's top pass-rushing targets is off the board.

Dani Dennis-Sutton committed to Penn State on July 22. The Bulldogs and Nittany Lions had been in a battle for the No. 1 defensive end in the 2022 class all summer, but Penn State ultimately prevailed.

While still working to flip Dennis-Sutton, Georgia will now look elsewhere for EDGE players to add to the class. Here are four names the Bulldogs could target in the coming weeks and months.