The Daily Recap: Up front, UGA wants 'Flapjack'

Zechariah Owens (Eagle’s Landing/McDonogh, Ga.), who earned the nickname “Flapjack,” is a massive 6-foot-7 and 350-pound offensive tackle who has commanded a lot of attention from the major programs. Owens spoke to Blayne Gilmer about how his recruitment is going and where Georgia factors into the mix. He also noted where the Bulldogs see him starting out if he joins the program.

Baseball: Cannon hurls gem

Georgia pitcher Jonathan Cannon threw six perfect innings before surrendering a hit during Friday’s 1-0 victory over Akron.

“I go out every single start and just have confidence,” Cannon said. “That’s just one of the keys to pitching. If you’re not confident, you’re not going to go very far. I just tried to keep my confidence all the way through, and my defense played an unbelievable game behind me.”

Hoops: Crean not changing approach

In the midst of one of the worst seasons in Georgia basketball history, head coach Tom Crean said he will finish the year without changing his approach. He added that he’ll do his part to keep the players’ spirits high.

“Where I get upset and I get disappointment is when we lose that belief that we can win a game, because their spirit gets zapped,” Crean said. “That’s when I try to snap them out of it the best that I can, because I always think we can win.

“I see how hard they work every day in practice, and I see the commitment they have. It doesn’t mean every day is great. I promise if you saw them, people that look at them in practice don’t look at them, they don’t see the record when they see them practice. That’s what you want. You want a group of guys that believe in work, that give it everything they’ve got that day. I see that in this group. That’s why we’re continuing to move forward every step of the way.”

Basketball coaches to watch

Considering the likelihood Crean is fired following this season, Anthony Dasher went ahead and put together a hot board of potential replacements. Among the names he listed happens to be North Texas head coach Grant McCasland.

“McCasland took a North Texas team and led it to new heights on the basketball court, including the program’s first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2021,” Dasher wrote. “This year’s team appears to have a good chance to making it two straight. The Mean Green currently sit atop the West Division of Conference USA with a record of 21-4, 14-1 in conference play. Before taking over the job at North Texas, McCasland was a top assistant at Baylor, which advanced to the NCAA Tournament in five of his six years at the school.”

Dawgs in the USFL