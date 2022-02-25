Cannon hurls a gem

For 6.1 innings Friday, Georgia’s Jonathan Cannon was as good as it gets.

The Bulldog junior had a perfect game until Cameron Benson’s single with one out in the top of the seventh broke up the gem, a game Georgia (5-0) went on to win, 1-0.

“I go out every single start and just have confidence,” Cannon said. “That’s just one of the keys to pitching. If you’re not confident, you’re not going to go very far. I just tried to keep my confidence all the way through, and my defense played an unbelievable game behind me.”

It was the second straight outstanding start for Cannon. After scattering just two hits in six innings during last week’s season-opener against Albany, Cannon went a career-best 8.1 innings, allowing just three hits with zero walks and five strikeouts.

“People know I throw a lot of strikes—that’s what my identity has become,” Cannon (2-0) said. “They’re going to swing early, and they’re going to put a of balls in play. That’s perfectly fine with me because, like I said, I’ve got one of the best defenses in the country behind me.”

Cannon was not kidding.

Thanks to a sterling play in the sixth by second baseman Cory Acton to rob Akron of what appeared to be its first hit, Cannon retired leadoff hitter Kaito Hara bringing Benson to be plate.

During the at-bat, Benson popped the ball up behind home plate. Unfortunately, catcher Fernando Gonzalez was unable to make the catch, with an error being ruled on the plate. It was the first of the sophomore’s career.

Two pitches later, Benson lined a clean single to left, breaking up the perfect game.

“It was the time of day with the twilight,” Stricklin said of the error. “That’s one of those things if he yells help, then maybe Jonathan Cannon comes in and makes the play. He (Gonzalez) was very angry with himself, and of course two pitches later, Benson gets the base hit. You knew it was going to happen.”

Cannon would leave the runner stranded before coming back out in the eighth, allowing a leadoff single to Jackson Haas.

After a wild pitch and sacrifice put a pinch-runner at third with one out, the Zips (1-3) appeared primed to tie the game. But Cannon had other ideas.

The right-hander got a big second out when he retired Jerry Reinhart on a pop up to first, before pitching coach Sean Kenny came out to speak to Cannon before facing eight-hole hitter Zac Granger.

Whatever Kenny said worked, as Cannon got Granger on a soft liner to Cole Tate at short, ending the threat and the inning.