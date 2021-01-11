UGASports - The Daily Recap: UGA stays busy on recruiting class of 2023

Here is the Jan. 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Legacy Haynes

Georgia will hope to have a legacy recruit of a former popular player join the program two years from now. Running back Justice Haynes (Blessed Trinity/Roswell), the son of former fullback Verron Haynes, has been speaking with Georgia since his freshman year of high school and recently received an offer.

Although the class of 2023 prospect still has a long way to go in his recruitment, he likes what he sees from Georgia thus far.

"It was a true blessing. Coach (Dell) McGee spoke to me, and he told me I had an offer there,” Haynes told Jake Reuse. “I've talked to him since freshman year, and we have a really good relationship. It was ... a true blessing, true honor."

Although a lot of time has passed since Verron Haynes, whose famous touchdown gave Georgia a win over Tennessee in the famous “Hobnail Boot” game, donned the red and black, he told his son how the camaraderie with his former teammates remains strong.

"He said it's a brotherhood, that he still is friends with all his Georgia boys and talks to them all the time," Haynes said. "He said it's a great culture and a great family that they have over there."

Webb opens up recruitment

Class of 2023 athlete Treyaun Webb has been thinking of re-opening his recruitment for some time. Over the weekend, he decided to do so and decommit from Georgia. Still, the Bulldogs remain among the programs he is considering.

"Georgia was my dream school, it still is, so this was a tough decision for me,” Webb told Chad Simmons. “I am still looking at Georgia hard, they are still one of my top schools, but I am uncommitted now and more open."

Webb delivered the news to McGee and tight ends coach Todd Hartley. Along with Georgia, Webb will be considering Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State.

"I am going to take it day to day now," Webb said. "I am probably not going to make a final decision until right before my senior year or after my senior season. I am going to explore different schools, see what position I could be best at, and just keep building the relationships.

"I have plenty of time to make the right choice, so I am going to take my time."

Daugherty’s top list of programs

Defensive back Michael Daugherty (Grayson/Loganville) included Georgia in the top 10 he released over the weekend. The class of 2023 prospect told Simmons that he felt ready to release this list after speaking to a number of coaching staffs.

In addition to Georgia, Daugherty is considering Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Texas, Oregon and USC.

"This list really tells about the schools I have had good contact with right now,” Daugherty said. “With these schools, I know I can call and have conversation with about football and the overall program.

"These coaches answer my calls, we chop it up and all the schools on my list have coaches I have connected with."

McClendon recognized

Mike Farrell declared Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon as his fourth-best redshirt freshman of the 2020 season.

“McClendon was a Rivals250 offensive tackle with good feet and excellent size,” Farrell wrote. “it was good that he took a year to get more physical as it’s clearly shown. He’s becoming an important legacy.”

Catching up

Patrick Garbin spoke with former Georgia linebacker Demetrius Douglas, who was with the program from 1986-89. In his career, Douglas tallied 223 tackles, three sacks, three other tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and five interceptions—all while starting only 15 games.

The two spoke about Douglas’ breakout game and what he’s doing these days as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives.

“My initiatives are children, economic development to where it creates jobs, and our senior citizens,” Douglas said. “As far as how I got into politics, I was one day approached by a guy who'd been a campaign manager for a friend of mine from UGA. The campaign manager asked me if I had ever considered running for office since, according to him, ‘I knew everybody (chuckling).’ Through my two girls, my family had really been involved with the community, the PTA, and things like that.

“I did know a lot of people, including many in my area whom I'd helped get into homes (mortgages). After thinking about it, and praying, I told the campaign manager that if he’d give me a plan, not only would I stick with it, but, me being a competitor, I thought I would win the election. So, I got a plan where I knocked on 100 doors per day for a month and a half! That was the first time I ran for office—and I wound up winning over an incumbent.”

Hoops: Debacle in Fayetteville

If you’d like to relive the Georgia men’s basketball team’s 30-point loss at Arkansas, well, here it is.

From start to finish