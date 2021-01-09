2023 ATH Treyaun Webb re-opens his recruitment
Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy athlete Treyaun Webb committed to Georgia in November 2019, and after being committed to the Bulldogs for 14 months, the talented sophomore has re-open...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news