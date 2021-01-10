Verron Haynes will always hold a special place in the heart of Georgia fans, thanks in large part to his heroics in the famed "Hobnail Boot" game where he caught the winning touchdown, lifting the Bulldogs over the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers.

The Haynes family may not be done in Athens, however, as Blessed Trinity running back Justice Haynes could be poised to carry on his father's legacy if Bulldogs' coaches have their way.