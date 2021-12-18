The Daily Recap: UGA should target safety in next recruiting cycle
Positions to target in 2023
Jed May took a look at the positions Georgia could stand to add at during the 2023 recruiting cycle. May listed three position groups the Bulldogs should focus on, beginning with safety.
“Georgia signed an absolutely loaded defensive back class in 2022. However, after missing on Kamari Wilson on Wednesday, the class is devoid of a true safety,” May wrote. “Malaki Starks is probably the closest thing, although he seems more fit for Georgia's star position. While the Bulldogs will likely look to add a safety via the transfer portal, they will look to add a safety or two in the 2023 class as well. The top target on the board figures to be Caleb Downs, the top safety and No. 24 overall prospect in the class out of Mill Creek High School in Hoschton. Other names to watch include Sylvester Smith, Terrance Love, and Michael Daugherty.”
Not much will change
When it comes to Georgia’s defense, not much is expected to change in 2022.
Although defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has taken the Oregon head coaching job, the Bulldogs are staying in-house with Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann as co-defensive coordinators. Schumann already held a co-defensive coordinator with Lanning.
“We know what we’re getting with Coach Muschamp and Coach Schumann. From the start, it’s always been like we’ve had a bunch of defensive coordinators—Kirby, Muschamp being a former (DC), all those guys. It was like having four masterminds on the defensive side of the football,” safety Lewis Cine said. “So, it’s not really changing anything.”
Cine said Muschamp and Schumann already had a lot of input on what went on with the defense.
"Way before hearing about the Lanning job, it wasn't just one-man taking control of what's being said in the defensive meeting room. It was all of them,” Cine said. “Whether it was Lanning coming up and talking, Coach Schumann coming up and talking. They all took turns to talk about something different. Like I said again, we're not seeing anything new in that, because Coach Schumann and Coach Muschamp have gotten up and talked about different things.”
Around the League
Jim Donnan, Brent Rollins, and Dayne Young discuss every SEC bowl game and coaching change.
Hoops: Regrouping without Ingram
Georgia will host George Mason on Saturday but without its best player in Jailyn Ingram. Ingram tore his ACL in last week’s win over Jacksonville.
“We are going to have to play different. Not wholesale differently, but we are going to have to do some different things,” head coach Tom Crean said. “Guys are going to have to do more things like rebounding and getting to the rim. We are going to have to change our post-up outside of Braelen (Bridges). Jailyn was not only our starting four-man, but he was basically our first back-up inside.”
Winter graduates
Outside the Vent
Grading the new Power 5 coaches in how they handled the early signing period.
Travis Hunter may have paved the way for others to choose HBCUs.
Max Johnson announces he is transferring to Texas A&M.
Texas QB Casey Thompson is entering the transfer portal.
