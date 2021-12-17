Regrouping without Ingram

The loss of graduate transfer Jailyn Ingram to a season-ending ACL injury is forcing head coach Tom Crean and his staff to do some major adjusting ahead of Saturday’s game against visiting George Mason (7 p.m., SEC Network+).

Ingram was not only Georgia’s third-leading scorer (10.7 points per game) but he and Aaron Cook were the team’s most experienced players in terms of games played, and he was the Bulldogs’ top rebounder with 6.0 boards per game.

“We are going to have to play different. Not wholesale differently, but we are going to have to do some different things,” Crean said. “Guys are going to have to do more things like rebounding and getting to the rim. We are going to have to change our post-up outside of Braelen (Bridges). Jailyn (Ingram) was not only our starting four-man, but he was basically our first back-up inside.”

Ingram, who suffered the non-contact injury in his right knee during the win over Jacksonville, underwent successful surgery Friday afternoon.

So, exactly what will Crean, and the Bulldogs attempt to do?

For one, look for junior college transfer Dalen Ridgnal to play an increased role. Ridgnal, who was slowed by injury to start the year, has slowly seen his minutes increase, and that should certainly continue now that Ingram’s season is done.

“Injury-wise, he's (Ridgnal) getting comfortable, and now he has to do it earlier. I think Noah Baumann. It changes the game for us. Jaxon Etter has got to continue to do the multiple things that he does. He epitomizes 'Swiss Army Knife,’” Crean said. “I think Tyrone Baker, Josh Taylor; Those guys have got to be ready to go. But I think the one guy who brings something defensively, not only in the post but on the perimeter, is Ty McMillan.

“Jailyn did a lot of things, but when you take him and Aaron, those were two guys who, whatever you needed to be done offensively or defensively, they could find a way to do it.”