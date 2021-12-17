Players give their take on Mushcamp, Schumann

Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann are now running the show as co-defensive coordinators starting with Georgia’s Orange Bowl date with Michigan in the College Football Playoffs. However, according to safety Lewis Cine, he’s not expecting a whole lot of change.

The reason? Both coaches were already playing huge roles in prepping the Bulldog defense on a daily basis.

“We know what we’re getting with Coach Muschamp and Coach Schumann. From the start, it’s always been like we’ve had a bunch of defensive coordinators—Kirby, Muschamp being a former (DC), all those guys. It was like having four masterminds on the defensive side of the football,” Cine said. “So, it’s not really changing anything.”

It’s not really surprising why Cine would feel this way.

Muschamp enjoyed success as a veteran defensive coordinator in the SEC, with stops at LSU and Auburn, followed by a three-year stint at Texas before becoming head coach at Florida in 2011.

Schumann, meanwhile, is a close friend and protégé of head coach Kirby Smart, and considered one of the top up-and-coming defensive coaches in the country.

Cine says both coaches have everyone's utmost respect.

“I’d say just from their experience and years of coaching,” Cine said. “Everything they’ve done in terms of where they have been, people they have coached, it gives them credibility for how much they know. That’s why I call them masterminds. Personally, I’ve learned a lot from all of them.”

Linebacker Nakobe Dean agrees.

“From the jump, we’ve always been a players-led team,” Dean said. “So, even Lanning being out, it hasn’t really been too much drop-off.”

Smart said Muschamp and Schumann would be co-defensive coordinators moving forward after former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning became the new head coach at Oregon. Lanning is remaining with the Bulldogs through the playoffs, although his on-field responsibilities will be limited to coaching the Bulldogs’ outside linebackers.

“I just think he’s going to soak in the last moments he has with the guys, the guys who he’s coached and helped become who they are, other than just football players,” Cine said. “I think he’s going to soak in that moment before he takes that job at Oregon.”

Cine does not expect much if any change in the way the team defensive meeting room will be conducted.

Even when Lanning was the defensive coordinator, Cine said Muschamp and Schumann would always play an active role in what was going on.

"Way before hearing about the Lanning job, it wasn't just one-man taking control of what's being said in the defensive meeting room. It was all of them,” Cine said. “Whether it was Lanning coming up and talking, Coach Schumann coming up and talking. They all took turns to talk about something different. Like I said again, we're not seeing anything new in that, because Coach Schumann and Coach Muschamp have gotten up and talked about different things.”

As far as who will call the defensive plays against Michigan, that remains somewhat of a mystery.

Muschamp obviously has the experience, but Smart’s trust in Schumann is also well known

Whoever calls the plays, Georgia’s defense will need different results from what it received in it’s 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship.

“I felt like we were doing a whole lot of things differently. We switched up a whole lot of different things for Bama that we hadn't done the whole season, as opposed to what we did and what we know from the whole season,” Cine said. “As far as what we will do, I can’t see into the future, but I do know we’re really in our comfort zone in terms of doing things we have the whole season that worked for us.”

For example?

“Basically, playing a sound defense that doesn’t involve you chasing around people too much,” Cine said. “Something that doesn’t involve you having to make so many checks and so many changes, where it’s just simulated, where whatever changes (offensively), you just play.”

It will also be interesting to see which co-coordinator addresses the media during the scheduled session with the press once the team arrives in Miami.

Again, Muschamp has conducted countless press conferences. However, might this be Smart’s way of elevating Schumann by allowing him to handle those chores?



Dean said Lanning’s skills as a great communicator are well known within the inside linebacker room.

“My first one or two years, I’d always be like, 'What if this happens, what if that happens?'" Dean said. “I didn’t know what Cover 0, Cover 9 was, so I was always asking what everything meant, and he was like just, just listen. Sometimes I do it now just to mess with him to hear him talk.”